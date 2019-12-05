Brian Stelter is outraged over the comment unhinged, hairy-legged Constitutional scholar Pamela Karlen made about Barron Trump yesterday during the hearing.

OUTRAGED!

Not because what she said was stupid (and it was) … no no, ol’ Tater is outraged because Fox covered what she said. MORE THAN ONCE.

Yeah, we were pretty sure the dude was totally obsessed with Fox News in a kinda-sorta creepy way, and this just solidified that.

How many times will the Barron/baron moment be replayed on Fox tonight, you think? I've seen it twice in the past 30 minutes. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 5, 2019

What … huh?

This is his big news?

They don’t call him the Hall Monitor for nothin’.

Now @MarthaMaccallum is interviewing @RepMattGaetz about his outrage about the Barron/baron moment. The anchor says witness Pam Karlan showed "obvious insensitivity." — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 5, 2019

And he wonders why nobody likes him or CNN.

SORRY, we take that back. He wonders why MOST people don’t like him or CNN.

We’re trying to be fair and balanced ya’ know.

I’m sorry this is happening to you. pic.twitter.com/3I9YTAQWZ1 — Lizzy Lou Who 🎄 (@_wintergirl93) December 5, 2019

Awwww, this editor is a total fan of pansies.

Such a pretty flower.

And how would you feel if you managed to produce a child and they got “Barron’d” — 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐤𝐲 𝐓𝐨𝐧𝐤 𝐉𝐞𝐰 (@HonkyTonkJew) December 5, 2019

If a Republican had said such things about Obama’s daughters they’d have been doxxed, threatened, harassed, and the Republican Party as a whole would have to disavow the person who made the comment.

Then CNN would run it every 15 minutes and bring on experts to talk about how Trump has created a dangerous and divided society …

So sorry this is happening to you. We're sending a Massengill Gift Basket to make sure you'll be OK. — Tom (@BoreGuru) December 5, 2019

Ouch.

Well, that's on the D's. They shouldn't have put her up there. That will define a useless day. The House has plenary power to define impeachment. The only barrier is a simple majority vote. Constitutional lesson over. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) December 5, 2019

Michael Avanatti appeared on CNN 108 times between March 7 & May 11 of 2018, so I’m gonna go with less times than that. — The Red-Headed Libertarian™️ (@TRHLofficial) December 5, 2019

The Avenatti jokes will never get old.

It was prepared, and thought of beforehand. It was an unnecessary comment not matter how witty and clever she thought she was being. The minor children should always be left out of it. Including puns using their names. — Don'tBeAJagoff 😑 (@Keljo1991) December 5, 2019

It deserves to be played 1000x more.

It represents the spirit of this #ImpeachmentHoax quite well. — Natasja Yonce (@NatasjaYonce) December 5, 2019

It illustrates how absolutely biased and spiteful this whole circus has been.

Yup.

Keep playing it.

“The reason I’m taking you seriously is you’ve been on TV so many times” says guy who’s network had disgraced lawyer on 100+ times. pic.twitter.com/R7rgsz04uI — 100 Proof (@ChampionCapua) December 5, 2019

It’s almost as if the right is doing what the left did during Pres. Obama’s admin. pic.twitter.com/SGsM0Sp3Tb — Nate (on the) Stone (@nes_nathan) December 5, 2019

Probably not as many times as you covering ABC and CBS colluding to firing a journalist who wasn't a leaker about #Epstein. Oh, wait, you haven't covered that once. — From the Land of Sky Blue Waters 🇺🇸 (@HammsLager) December 5, 2019

How many times did #CNN run the video of the #CovingtonKids while lying about what actually happened? — Cult 45 (@RalphyBoyUSA) December 5, 2019

Oh yeah, that.

Do you remember a liberal journalist being fired within the hour for saying the Obama girls could dress better? I sure do! — Terry O' (@IrishTea1) December 5, 2019

Are you doing a segment on the Government spying on the press and getting their phone records? Thought not. GFY Tater. — Little Larry Sellers (@SpawnOfDanelaw) December 5, 2019

What he said.

