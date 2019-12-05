In case folks forgot with all of the shocking news this morning that Nancy Pelosi has asked the House to proceed with articles of impeachment (it was shocking, right? SHOCKING!!!), the Russia probe FISA report will be dropping soon. John Solomon wrote a pretty epic piece on the 10 most important revelations to expect from the report …

Which led to this thread from former NSC official, Fred Fleitz.

‘This confirmed the FBI did spy on the Trump campaign.’

Oof.

Not looking good for the FBI, folks. Not at all.

No way, REALLY!? Gosh, we thought for sure they knew the dossier was filled with lies and garbage and would never have used it in this way.

HA.

HA HA HA HA.

Oh, our sides.

This whole damn thing has been highly partisan.

Truly.

What a tangled web they weaved … yadda yadda yadda.

It’s all connected.

But you know, Democrats must impeach Trump because of a phone call he made to Ukraine in July of this year … they don’t have a choice and stuff because they’re so concerned with the Constitution and the law.

Right, and monkeys might fly outta our butts.

 

