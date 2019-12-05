In case folks forgot with all of the shocking news this morning that Nancy Pelosi has asked the House to proceed with articles of impeachment (it was shocking, right? SHOCKING!!!), the Russia probe FISA report will be dropping soon. John Solomon wrote a pretty epic piece on the 10 most important revelations to expect from the report …

The 10 most important revelations to expect from the Russia probe FISA reporthttps://t.co/tyqquXXMhV — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) December 4, 2019

Which led to this thread from former NSC official, Fred Fleitz.

.very good article by John Solomon. Let me add some revelations.

1. Although report reportedly will find the FBI did not put agents inside the Trump campaign, it will state that FBI used agents against Trump campaign staff. This confirms the FBI did spy on the Trump campaign — Fred Fleitz (@FredFleitz) December 4, 2019

‘This confirmed the FBI did spy on the Trump campaign.’

Oof.

Not looking good for the FBI, folks. Not at all.

. 2/ The IG report also reportedly confirm that the inaccurate and biased Steele dossier was inappropriately used to justify FISA warrants to monitor the communications of Trump campaign staffers AND the FISA court which granted these warrants was not informed about the . . . — Fred Fleitz (@FredFleitz) December 4, 2019

No way, REALLY!? Gosh, we thought for sure they knew the dossier was filled with lies and garbage and would never have used it in this way.

HA.

HA HA HA HA.

Oh, our sides.

3/ . . .highly partisan nature of the Steele dossier information and that it was paid for by the DNC. — Fred Fleitz (@FredFleitz) December 4, 2019

This whole damn thing has been highly partisan.

Truly.

4/ The FBI IG report also reportedly will fault FBI official Bruce Ohr for holding meetings with Christopher Steele after the FBI cut him off as a source and did not tell his bosses about these meetings. Remember that Ohr brought the Steele info into the FBI . . . — Fred Fleitz (@FredFleitz) December 4, 2019

What a tangled web they weaved … yadda yadda yadda.

5/ . . .and his wife Nellie worked for Fusion GPS, the firm hired by the DNC which compiled the Steele dossier. — Fred Fleitz (@FredFleitz) December 4, 2019

It’s all connected.

But you know, Democrats must impeach Trump because of a phone call he made to Ukraine in July of this year … they don’t have a choice and stuff because they’re so concerned with the Constitution and the law.

Right, and monkeys might fly outta our butts.

