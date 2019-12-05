Hoo-boy, Democrats have really stepped in a big ol’ pile of desperate with this impeachment sham. They really must think Americans are stupid if they believe for one minute Nancy’s speech quoting a bunch of founders will somehow replace the fact they have proven ZERO crime in this partisan AF investigation.

Perhaps they should hold another focus group to determine another crime to charge Trump with that they can’t prove.

Byron York had the best dig:

Democrats are arguing Trump must be impeached this very moment because if he is not, he will cheat in 2020 election. Poses an immediate threat. Been circling around the argument for a while, but now making it in a much more pointed way. Focus group? — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 4, 2019

That’s it! This came from another one of their focus groups.

So pathetic.

When did the Judiciary Committee turn into the Pre-Crime Committee? — lumps937 (@gripping_hand) December 4, 2019

They’ve been trying to impeach Trump since the day he took office.

What someone might do is not a high crime nor is it a misdemeanor. Even Judge Judy would say such a supposition calls for the operation of a person's mind. #StupidDemocrats #ScholarlyWitnesses #LOL — Howard Kallio (@MergerProtected) December 4, 2019

By that standard, we could shut down the Democratic Party. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) December 4, 2019

Whoa.

Mind. Blown.

That's to start developing an excuse if they lose the next election. — Michael Taricani (@MichaelTaricani) December 4, 2019

Exactly. They’ve wasted Trump’s entire term throwing a temper tantrum instead of actually working on policies for the people who elected them. Democrats have accomplished ZERO so they need something to blame; just like they needed something to blame in 2016.

Stupid, ain’t it?

Related:

YIKES-ville: Cheri Jacobus attacks Melania for defending Barron then FULLY melts down when called out by Jessica Fletcher

UH-OH: Mollie Hemingway notices something from ‘several reporters’ on impeachment that’s NOT good for Dems, like at ALL

This is WHY Americans hate them –> Brian Stelter dragged like we’ve never seen him dragged before over Barron Trump tweet