Only someone who has been completely broken and warped by Trump winning in 2016 would think a mother defending her son from an adult using him to dunk on his father is a bad thing. To this point, we’re seeing far too many people coming down on Melania for speaking out to defend her son.

Yeah, Twitter is a garbage pile of awful and stupid but the fact the First Lady is getting trolled for defending her son just makes it even worse.

A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 4, 2019

Seriously. Only a truly horrible and unhinged person would attack a mother defending her son.

Sure, Pumpkin. Let's not exploit kids like you and your husband did after this baby's parents were gunned down because the GOP is addicted to blood money from the NRA, you ghoulish hypocrite. pic.twitter.com/PvLEqLYE6h — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) December 4, 2019

Hey, we said truly horrible and unhinged.

We get it, Cheri, YOU HATE TRUMP.

But when you allow that hatred to influence you to begin behaving JUST LIKE HIM (or worse) you might need to take a breather.

Jessica Fletcher tried educating Cheri a bit on her ‘trolling’:

The family wanted to meet the president that day and felt he and the First Lady were incredibly kind to his family, but don’t you let your Trump hate get in the way of facts. pic.twitter.com/3QvNFaPEkV — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) December 4, 2019

BUT ORANGE MAN BAD.

Guess how Cheri responded.

#NRA Barbie won't let facts get in the way of her ambition. Ben not being nice enough to you, Pumpkin? #ghoul https://t.co/3xQ8Hjzu2B — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) December 4, 2019

NRA Barbie? Jessica’s not affiliated with the NRA …

And wow, misogynist much, Cheri?

Barbie? So you think I’m pretty? 🥰 https://t.co/qsIDHwbw6F — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) December 4, 2019

What do you have to do with the NRA? Is she confusing you with Dana Loesch? — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) December 5, 2019

That's kind of what I was thinking. Not all brunettes look alike, @CheriJacobus. — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) December 5, 2019

Heh.

I've known Dana for years. We are all well aware what you are even if we really don't care who you are, no matter how hard you try. No one cares. 😉 — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) December 5, 2019

Nice name drop …

You've RT'd your own "disses" to me nearly 10 times now. It's clear you care. It's Christmas season. You should be more jolly. — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) December 5, 2019

It’s so sad when they RT their own disses.

And then guess who dropped in:

I've never met or spoken with this woman so not sure about her claim of "knowing me for years." Also she has me blocked so also not sure why she's seeking me out. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 5, 2019

But she said she’d known Dana for years.

Seems she really hasn’t.

but you both willingly sell your soul to them, so there's that. — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) December 5, 2019

Oh FFS.

Seriously, someone get Cheri a Snickers bar.

lol, you thought I was an entirely different person 5 min ago, so what do you even know about me? Absolutely nothing. — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) December 5, 2019

Trolls are gonna troll.

I was blocked by her after I called her out for being misogynistic and demeaning. — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) December 4, 2019

Cheri does block easy.

Not that this editor knows or anything … ahem.

I don't know who she is, but she seems to be very angry. — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) December 4, 2019

Awww yes. We forgot about that.

From TheWrap.com:

USA has dropped columnist Cheri Jacobus after the political strategist and frequent TV pundit insulted Republican consultant and Trump ally Michael Caputo’s daughters and suggested that they be used at “parties” by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. “Our editors in the opinion section became aware of the tweet by freelance columnist Cheri Jacobus just after noon today,” a spokesperson for the company told TheWrap Thursday evening.

And yikes.

oh biiiiig yikes — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) December 4, 2019

All sorts of yikes.

She's truly not well — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 4, 2019

She is looney (she just RTd this from a one follower account) pic.twitter.com/NLlP2PTotX — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) December 4, 2019

Trump’s winning broke so many people.

So many.

