Today has not been a great day for Democrats in general.

First, Nancy Pelosi made a statement that Democrats … sorry, the House, would be proceeding with articles of impeachment and quoted a bunch of people her party has been calling racists for the past three years, and then Joe Biden lost his marbles on some poor farmer in Iowa.

Oh, not to mention Nancy also flipped out on James Rosen for asking her if she hates Trump.

As we said, not a great day.

Paul Sperry wrote a series of tweets that only made it worse …

It's seems pretty apparent from her wigging out at presser today that Pelosi is getting some negative feedback from polling and from her caucus about her impeachment crusade. She appears to be cracking from the stress and strain of a historically bad decision. — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) December 5, 2019

She does appear to be cracking under the stress, and we’re not talking just about her face.

Yeah, that was mean … oh well.

Does Pelosi think wearing a gun-violence bracelet, or whatever that was she was trying to flash at Rosen, can substitute for a policy or legislative agenda shelved and neglected by impeachment? — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) December 5, 2019

HA!

It's now clear Rosen is getting under the Speaker's skin …https://t.co/EHW3H7xej4 — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) December 5, 2019

Not the first time Rosen has gotten under her skin.

Pelosi was just outed for the tyrant she is. Underneath the well-coiffed grandmother persona is a bloody tyrant. — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) December 5, 2019

Tyrant. Wasn’t that what she was accusing Trump of being this morning?

They do project.

Nadler yesterday & Pelosi today simply made up the central impeachment charge against the president.The charge is completely unsubstantiated.Will be interesting to see if their careless language survives the legal rigor of an article of impeachment. 1 for cameras,1 for posterity? — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) December 5, 2019

Talk about writing checks their butts can’t cash.

Related:

‘Good LORD’! Brit Hume comes out swinging in BRUTAL slam on WaPo for article actively pushing media to help impeach Trump

UH-OH: Mollie Hemingway notices something from ‘several reporters’ on impeachment that’s NOT good for Dems, like at ALL

This is WHY Americans hate them –> Brian Stelter dragged like we’ve never seen him dragged before over Barron Trump tweet