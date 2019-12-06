When every day is historic does that really mean none of them are?

CNN clearly is trying to make this impeachment circus something substantial but c’mon, even we know better than to overuse words because eventually, they start losing their meaning. For example, this editor loves the word ‘epic,’ BUT if we use it all of the time stuff stops being epic.

Just like stuff stops being historic …

SUPERCUT: Every day on CNN is “historic” when Trump’s being impeached pic.twitter.com/QbqIstrl8n — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 5, 2019

This is HISTORIC, y’all.

Psh.

The only historic part of this entire sham has been how absolutely brazen Democrats have been while pretending they actually have proven any sort of crime worth impeaching Trump over. Not to mention Nancy’s whole ‘heavy heart’ BS and how they have to do this because of their oath to the Constitution.

It’s historically stupid.

Hey, that works.

CNN had this supercut removed from YouTube … sensitive much? https://t.co/3NPy2X3M0m — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 6, 2019

Guess CNN didn’t like seeing who they really are.

Womp womp.

really? you should be able to get it reinstated. Supercuts are protected under Fair Use. — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) December 6, 2019

Filed a counterclaim making that precise point. Youtube replied: "Unfortunately, it's unclear to us whether you have a valid reason for filing a counter notification, so we won't be able to honor your request.” Not sure if I care enough to keep fighting. — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 6, 2019

It’s almost funnier that they had it yanked, makes them look even worse … just sayin’.

Looks like they recieved the same talking memos from the Dems. The MSM have told us for the last 3 yrs that the walls are closing in on Trump, but it always boomerangs & shows how corrupt they are. — Lisa Hamilton (@gramaof41962) December 6, 2019

I look forward to the super cut of their historic (or hysterical) astonishment when the senate kills this nonsense. — Robert Best (@RobertBestJD) December 6, 2019

That is an historic clip — workinglate (@Workinglate) December 6, 2019

Touché.

Historically boring, no-one cares about the impeachment or CNNs coverage of it. — Rick Seeger (@rickseeger) December 6, 2019

When everything is historic nothing is — shonuff (@jeremydehner) December 6, 2019

Hey, that’s what we said!

But it’s still true.

Related:

Move OVER Ukraine, this is the REAL scandal! Journo breaks YUGE story on the size of Trump’s salt and pepper shakers

No wonder they’re trying to impeach! Joe Weisenthal thread spells BAD news for Dems in 2020 (but great news for America!)

DING-A-LING ALERT! AOC claims her family would’ve STARVED under Trump admin food stamp work requirement, there’s just 1 big problem