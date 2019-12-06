If Democrats FINALLY have the goods on Trump with the whole Ukraine thing, why are they pivoting back to Russia? Byron York wrote a fairly exceptional piece (as he often does) on the problems and issues they’re actually facing trying to push this impeachment with the American people.

From the Washington Examiner:

How to interpret what House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic leaders say about impeachment? Perhaps this way: They are always looking for a new and better way to sell the product. Remember that they spent more than two years accusing President Trump of conspiring with Russia to fix the 2016 election, of being a tool of Vladimir Putin, of being a Russian asset. Then, in September, they turned on a dime to Ukraine. They accused Trump of denying Ukraine “desperately needed,” “critical” aid as a way of getting dirt on a political opponent. They said he was guilty of a quid pro quo, then extortion, and then, after conducting a focus group to find a charge that would have the greatest impact, they accused him of bribery. Now, after three months of focusing like a laser beam on Ukraine, they have returned to … Russia.

These are the same people who held focus groups to determine which ‘Trump crime’ would resonate with their silly base.

But you know, it’s all about their oath and stuff.

Democrats spent two-and-a-half years accusing Trump of conspiring with Russia, then turned on a dime to Ukraine. Now, after three months of Ukraine, they have returned to…Russia. https://t.co/pwDGNg2r2l — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 6, 2019

We’ve said it once we’ve said it an eleventy-billion times – they’d be better off admitting they just can’t deal with the fact that Trump beat them. And they’re scared he’ll do it again in 2020.

Listen to Pelosi: 'This isn't about Ukraine. It's about Russia…Sometimes people say, 'Well, I don't know about Ukraine. I don't know that much about Ukraine.' Well, our adversary in this is Russia. All roads lead to Putin. Understand that.' https://t.co/2nUPFIAlyM — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 6, 2019

Pelosi's new/old Russia argument attempts to address fact that some, perhaps many, Americans believe Ukraine is simply not important enough to warrant removal of a president. https://t.co/KqRJtyNIYh — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 6, 2019

Thinking this is called, ‘grasping at straws’.

Democrats' it's-about-Russia pitch also happens to coincide with an internal D debate about whether to include Mueller findings in articles of impeachment. https://t.co/2jX49B3R6R — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 6, 2019

Also, some Ds have adopted neo-Cold War arguments for impeachment. Hearing witness touting impeachment said US must keep Ukraine strong 'so they fight the Russians there and we don't have to fight them here.' https://t.co/qpai6I5NZS — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 6, 2019

Remember when Romney said Russia was our greatest concern and Obama and the Democrats mocked TF out of him?

Ds are facing problem: Impeachment polls just haven't moved. Been bouncing around in narrow 2-point range for weeks and weeks. So Ds search for new and better ways to sell the product. Now, it's a return to an old pitch: Russia, Russia, Russia. https://t.co/TuQ3Ww2MoQ — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 6, 2019

And that didn’t sell well either otherwise they wouldn’t be trying to push Ukraine.

Told ya’, they’re in big trouble here.

Link: On Trump impeachment, Democrats pivot back to Russia. https://t.co/w9G45f7pZc — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 6, 2019

