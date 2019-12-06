With Elizabeth Warren’s star fading and Pete Buttigieg’s getting brighter, Warren’s got to be more aggressive. The media are still largely on her side, to be sure, but they can’t do all the heavy lifting.

So now, Warren’s hitting Buttigieg on transparency:

WARREN: “I think that Mayor Pete should open up the doors so that anyone can come in + report on what’s being said. Those doors shouldn’t be closed + no one should be left to wonder what kind of promises are being made to the people that then pony up big bucks to be in the room.” — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) December 6, 2019

That’s all well and good, but shouldn’t she make sure she’s not standing in a glass house before she starts chucking stones? Buttigieg senior adviser Lis Smith thinks maybe Warren needs to follow her own advice before attempting to dish any out:

If @ewarren wants to have a debate about transparency, she can start by opening up the doors to the decades of tax returns she’s hiding from her work as a corporate lawyer- often defending the types of corporate bad actors she now denounces. https://t.co/3nGZc7Dzhj — Lis Smith (@Lis_Smith) December 6, 2019

Excellent point. Recall that Warren’s tax return disclosures conveniently didn’t include returns for the years she represented large corporate clients. Why should Buttigieg open his doors when Warren’s keeping hers deadbolted?

Neither Warren nor Buttigieg are likely to walk away with the Democratic nomination — but you can bet we’re going to milk all the infighting for everything we can.