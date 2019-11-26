Elizabeth Warren is definitely all about transparency … in that we can see right through her:

Warren has no plans to release tax returns from before she entered public service in 2008, including from the years when she had corporate clients, @misyrlena reports. Biden has put out 21 years. Buttigieg has released since he started working in ‘07. https://t.co/BQLTvQeln3

More from Bloomberg:

The Massachusetts senator said she has disclosed 11 years of tax returns on her website, exceeding what she said was President Barack Obama’s practice of making eight years of records available. The returns cover her work on the congressional oversight panel in charge of overseeing the bank bailout of 2008, her time setting up the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in the Obama administration and her tenure as a senator, starting in 2013.

The records don’t include her returns from work before 2008, when she was in the private sector while a law professor, in many cases representing large corporations.

“I believe that this should be a matter of law, and my plan is to follow the same practice that was set up by Barack Obama,” Warren told reporters in West Des Moines, Iowa, in response to a question about whether she would disclose older tax returns. “I think anyone who runs for president should have to meet the same rule and that would be the eight-year rule. I’m already well past that.”