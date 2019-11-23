As Twitchy reported Friday, Reason’s Corey DeAngelis caught Elizabeth Warren in a straight-up lie when she told school choice advocate Sarah Carpenter that she sent her kids to public school. “No, my children went to public schools,” Warren said when questioned about her children’s education.

DeAngelis managed to track down a yearbook showing her son Alex attended Kirby Hall School, an expensive private school in Austin, Texas. Tuition at the school is currently around $18,000 per year.

Her son started at Kirby Hall in the fifth grade, but further digging shows him in private school in high school as well. Here’s The Federalist’s Chrissy Clark:

We’re starting to get the impression that Warren isn’t always honest.

