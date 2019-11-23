As Twitchy reported Friday, Reason’s Corey DeAngelis caught Elizabeth Warren in a straight-up lie when she told school choice advocate Sarah Carpenter that she sent her kids to public school. “No, my children went to public schools,” Warren said when questioned about her children’s education.

DeAngelis managed to track down a yearbook showing her son Alex attended Kirby Hall School, an expensive private school in Austin, Texas. Tuition at the school is currently around $18,000 per year.

Her son started at Kirby Hall in the fifth grade, but further digging shows him in private school in high school as well. Here’s The Federalist’s Chrissy Clark:

Well it turns out Elizabeth Warren lied not once, but TWICE, about her children exclusively attending public schools. Turns out her son, Alex, attended Haverford (an all boys private school) from 1992-94 in Pennsylvania while Warren was teaching at Pennhttps://t.co/JJQTQYBbpn — Chrissy Clark (@chrissyclark_) November 24, 2019

Alex Warren was born in 1976, which means he would have been 16-18 years old while at Haverford. According to a Haverford alumn, tuition cost $11k/year Here is A. Warren's yearbook picture from his time at Haverford. pic.twitter.com/m4pXsjY0Is — Chrissy Clark (@chrissyclark_) November 24, 2019

While talking to a school-choice activist, Warren told said she sent her kids to public school "No, my children went to public schools," Warren told school-choice activist Sarah Carpenter https://t.co/9NoEplZ9Gv — Chrissy Clark (@chrissyclark_) November 24, 2019

Warren is a compulsive liar. It took some digging to find this information. She is actively trying to cover up where her child went to school to compensate for her crappy anti-school choice "plans" — Chrissy Clark (@chrissyclark_) November 24, 2019

We’re starting to get the impression that Warren isn’t always honest.

Related: