One of these days, not even the mainstream media will be able to save Elizabeth Warren from herself. It seems that day could be coming sooner rather than later.

In an article for New York Magazine’s Intelligencer, Jonathan Chait details one of Warren’s many problematic positions when it comes to our educational system:

Uh-oh …

Indeed, some people are less than pleased with Chait’s piece:

Disingenous? Chait quoted Warren verbatim:

There’s nothing wrong with suggesting that parents get more involved in improving their children’s schools on its face. But we don’t recall Elizabeth Warren trying to fix her local public schools. She just avoided any problems by sending her son to private school. And there she is, basically telling low-income parents to just shut up and deal with it.

