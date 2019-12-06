One of these days, not even the mainstream media will be able to save Elizabeth Warren from herself. It seems that day could be coming sooner rather than later.

In an article for New York Magazine’s Intelligencer, Jonathan Chait details one of Warren’s many problematic positions when it comes to our educational system:

Warren opposed reform to improve schools for low-income parents, tells parents to fix the schools themselves https://t.co/kulMKfekk8 — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) December 6, 2019

Indeed, some people are less than pleased with Chait’s piece:

Jonathan Chait is both anti-union (he fought it in his own workplace using right-wing reasoning) and *married to a national charter school executive/consultant*. I don't know how @NYMag allows him to beat this horse without disclosing. — Mike Mitchell (@MikeMitchNH) December 6, 2019

Chait, I like your take on a lot of topics, but your charter school pieces are the worst. At least admit a lot of charter school systems do harm to public schools without any benefit to the other public schools. We did what Warren suggested at our local school & it was great. — Tyson Roberts (@tysonsahib) December 6, 2019

Disingenous? Chait quoted Warren verbatim:

"Look, I know it's all you can do to raise your children and make ends meet but I'm afraid the teacher's union…I mean the schools need your tax dollars and your free labor." — BT (@back_ttys) December 6, 2019

There’s nothing wrong with suggesting that parents get more involved in improving their children’s schools on its face. But we don’t recall Elizabeth Warren trying to fix her local public schools. She just avoided any problems by sending her son to private school. And there she is, basically telling low-income parents to just shut up and deal with it.