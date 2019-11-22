Reason’s Corey DeAngelis caught Elizabeth Warren in a straight-up lie when she told school choice advocate Sarah Carpenter that she sent her kids to public school:

Holy shit. I have Warren on video lying about where she sent her kids to school. Sarah Carpenter: "I read that your children went to private schools" Warren: "No my children went to public schools" pic.twitter.com/PEHr3jNvjx — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) November 22, 2019

Warren’s campaign fessed up in a statement to the Washington Free Beacon:

Warren was confronted by an activist for sending her son to a private school, and denied doing so. Then she admitted to the ⁦@FreeBeacon⁩ that she sent her son to private school beginning in 5th grade. https://t.co/eeQD8Bem3g — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) November 23, 2019

As DeAngelis pointed out last month, her son went to private school in Austin, Texas:

Holy shit. I'm the first to figure it out. I'm nearly certain Elizabeth Warren sent her son to an expensive private school in Austin Texas (Kirby Hall School). Warren has been trying to cover this up since she fights against school choice. — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) October 29, 2019

I found this yearbook entry for Alex Warren (born in 1976). It's the only one. It's Kirby Hall School. A private school right next to UT in Austin Texas (where Warren was teaching). pic.twitter.com/q4ACGb3Ncq — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) October 29, 2019

Here's information on the school. Private. Tuition is currently almost $18,000 per year. pic.twitter.com/TKAqtWiBS7 — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) October 29, 2019

Here's the ONLY family photo I could find of Alex on the internet (left). The other photo was from the school yearbook (right).

He is now 43. pic.twitter.com/I8RHDIA9JD — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) October 29, 2019

Here is the location of the private school. Right next to UT Austin: pic.twitter.com/vvcIfpFlua — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) October 29, 2019

I do not blame Alex one bit for attending a private school in 5th grade. Good for him. This is about Warren exercising school choice for her own kids while fighting hard to prevent other families from having that option. — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) October 29, 2019

“The end”:

Or, it should be:

WARREN IS A SCAM ARTIST SHE LIES ABOUT EVERYTHING: – HER RACE

– HER HEALTHCARE PLAN

– NOW WHERE SHE SENT HER KIDS TO SCHOOL https://t.co/icXdrh6ENj — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 22, 2019

Now let’s see if the MSM picks up on it:

This is one of the scoops where I’m watching mainstream outlets like a hawk. It’s not an exaggeration to say if this were a Republican it’d be 5 days above the fold in every major paper in the country. It’s just a fact. https://t.co/vilCrG3Kjv — John Noonan (@noonanjo) November 23, 2019

***