Reason’s Corey DeAngelis caught Elizabeth Warren in a straight-up lie when she told school choice advocate Sarah Carpenter that she sent her kids to public school:

Warren’s campaign fessed up in a statement to the Washington Free Beacon:

As DeAngelis pointed out last month, her son went to private school in Austin, Texas:

Trending

“The end”:

Or, it should be:

Now let’s see if the MSM picks up on it:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Elizabeth Warren