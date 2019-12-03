We’re pretty sure there aren’t any Native American ceremonies that can affect the sun, so we’re not sure what Elizabeth Warren will do to stop global warming. Sure, she wants to put all fossil fuel companies out of business in the United States, but we’re not sure she’s ready to declare war on the biggest polluters, India and China.

In any case, Warren was at a campaign stop in Iowa Monday night and was asked by a young girl if she’ll stop global warming when she becomes president.

"I'm Eleanor, and my nickname is Bear," says a child at this @ewarren event. "My question is, when you become president, are you going to stop global warming?" Warren: "Yes." — Jess Bidgood (@jessbidgood) December 2, 2019

Warren should get in touch with Greta Thunberg and set her mind at ease as long as she’s making promises to young girls.

During Q&A, a young child (under 10) asks if Warren will stop global warming. .@ewarren: "Yes. First, I will do absolutely everything that a president can do by herself." — Zach Wahls (@ZachWahls) December 2, 2019

A young girl asked, "when you become president, will you stop global warming?"

Warren's answer: Yes. pic.twitter.com/My9HyRBJrL — Daily Iowan Politics (@DIpolitics) December 2, 2019

Young girl: Will you stop global warming? Warren: Yes. Then talks about stopping drilling on federal and tribal lands, not putting a coal lobbyist as head to EPA, spend $1 Trillion to clean up hardest hit communities and help in redevelopment. #IACaucus pic.twitter.com/ReuBK5Usbc — Dave Redlawsk (@DavidRedlawsk) December 2, 2019

Warren sure likes to throw the word “trillion” around.

Warren will confront global warming with one of her trademark speeches and bore into submission. https://t.co/ltdBOTkVu5 — Matthew (@matthops82) December 3, 2019

Today in #IowaCity, a little girl named Eleanor asked #ElizabethWarren if she would stop #GlobalWarming (stop the Sun from getting hotter?) And Warren said: "Yes, because we're in real trouble. The problem is worse than we thought, it's bigger, it's faster and we have less time." pic.twitter.com/RTVaqxR4ms — Bud Meyers 😎 (@BudMeyers99) December 2, 2019

How much time do we have now? 11 years? 8 years? The number keeps changing. Back in the ’80s we only had 20 years left.

#ElizabethWarren scared a young child by telling her that the Earth was doomed and gave the poor little girl nightmares! — Bud Meyers 😎 (@BudMeyers99) December 2, 2019

The earth is only doomed if Warren isn’t elected president. And Warren as president gives us nightmares as adults.

Warren will invite global warming over for a beer then kill with one of her Cherokee recipes. — Conservative Weaponizer (@deepereyes) December 3, 2019

The Weather: "Oh my God, I'll cool down, I'll warm up, I'll do whatever you want me to do so long as you just STOP talking to me with that voice." — Chris Hynes (@realchrishynes) December 3, 2019

@BCinQC @jessbidgood But Obama said that he started healing the planet almost 11 years ago. https://t.co/Engg3aZ5l3 — David (@AngryDingo) December 3, 2019

All she has to do is shut her yap. No one spews more CO2 laden hot air than Fauxcahontas. — High Functioning Sociopath dba Dangerous Extremist (@rorschach1934) December 3, 2019

