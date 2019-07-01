As Twitchy told you Monday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez visited a detention facility and described being “horrified” by what she saw. One of the things AOC said she was shocked by was that the facility she visited held women in terrible conditions and forced them to “drink out of the toilets.” The CBP denied that:

Prior to that, the Daily Mail’s David Marosko had an interesting observation to ask AOC about:

Ocasio-Cortez later confirmed that, yes, that’s exactly what she saw, but she put forth this explanation for why a woman (or women) were told to “drink from the toilet”:

Martosko responded this way:

As a reminder, here are AOC’s original tweets where she didn’t mention a faucet that didn’t work and made it sound like a widespread issue:

“It’s everyone. People drinking out of toilets.” She sure seems to want everybody to believe it’s a widespread issue.

And of course that leads to even more questions:

And just NOW she gives that extra info?

The story will probably keep evolving for some time.

At this point we’re not quite sure what to think, other than AOC doesn’t exactly care to give all the context for her claims up front.

Not believing what AOC says and working backwards from there is always a good place to start.

By the way, the Border Patrol said that a woman couldn’t figure out how to work the fresh water in the sink, so she drank from the toilet. But according to CBP, Ocasio-Cortez embellished the rest of her story:

Wow.

Much of the MSM will skip the backpedal or clarification part. Kudos to those in the media who have pursued the facts.

***

