As Twitchy reported earlier, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is going to get someone killed with her rhetoric. Everyone knows by now that she toured Border Patrol facilities in El Paso and Clint (whose holding cells offer water fountains on top of the toilets) and that, according to her, she “was not safe from the officers” at the Clint facility.

This seems odd; she was with several other members of Congress, they knew they were coming for a tour … and yet, she felt her life was in danger. We’d assume people would notice if the private jet returned one member of Congress short.

”In that vast facility, I was not safe from the officers in the facility.” –@AOC pic.twitter.com/oK67AZ61Eh — Justice Democrats (@justicedems) July 1, 2019

She tweeted that the reason Border Patrol officers were being so “physically and sexually threatening” toward her was because of the whole “drinking from the toilet bowl story” getting out. Seriously? Sexually threatening? We’re honestly surprised she didn’t add that she felt threatened as a woman of color, although for all we know maybe she did; she did a lot of tweeting Monday.

Her chief of staff has doubled down on her claim that she was in danger:

Imagine all your hateful trolls online, but with guns. Imagine walking into a fenced area full of them. No exit. You don't get to take any cameras or phones with you. And those trolls with guns? They're the ones in charge of protecting you. That's what @AOC faced today. https://t.co/50xO7hALbk — Saikat Chakrabarti (@saikatc) July 1, 2019

So the Border Patrol are hateful trolls with guns who wanted to kill Ocasio-Cortez but just couldn’t work it into the tour.

You. Nailed. It. This is all an imagination. Thank you for your honesty. — Critical Me (@CriticalCaleb) July 2, 2019

Imagine psychiatric therapy where one’s paranoid schizophrenia can be diagnosed and treated with psychotropic drugs. — Aslan's Friend (@N9ZF) July 2, 2019

Incredible resourcefulness. Could you recount again how she made it out alive? — WhoBenefits (@CuiBonoCui) July 2, 2019

Her plane had to corkscrew in for a landing just like Hillary’s plane. Had to avoid incoming fire. — Dave Hapner (@toolfool) July 2, 2019

How many times did she get shot today? — Rob Donohoe (@RobDonwow) July 1, 2019

She went there to put on a show and that’s what she did. — Good Times Godfrey! (@godfrey_mk) July 2, 2019

You're not very good at this fraud thing. — J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) July 2, 2019

I'm sure she was in grave danger. My hero. — Wayne (@wgriffin1973) July 2, 2019

She wasn't safe from the officers? Really? And, yet, here she is alive and well. Unharmed. — marnes (@marnes) July 2, 2019

Dear diary I’m a congresswoman surrounded by aides and press and I fear for my life because of US customs agents. Yeah I’m sure it was very dangerous — Sandy Quinlan (@quinlan_sandy) July 2, 2019

This wasn’t a maximum security prison, no need to fear the migrants, and she was with 12 other representatives plus staff…the guards don’t like her I’m sure, but she was never in danger and she knew it. — ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@hungaryjake) July 2, 2019

It's a mystery why so many people dislike like her and openly joke about her. — J.Aguilar (@JAguila06212140) July 2, 2019

Oh no! Was she killed or trapped? Did she survive that horrific ordeal of depending on nasty border patrol? I weep for the experience she must have endured. Not. — Son of legal immigrant (@jeff_eichorst) July 2, 2019

Her district is Brooklyn, NY.. Why is she at the border? This is political showboating and a ruse with a significant carbon footprint… — Blake Moore (@bmooreksc) July 2, 2019

Even her acting is horrible — Brenda (@Curtis_BLM) July 2, 2019

And that’s why she was fine? — Jon (@jonfw2) July 1, 2019

Keep dreaming. Maybe one day you’ll be a hero. — meow meow meow (@klr2020) July 2, 2019

Must’ve been absolutely terrifying to not be able to confront through tweets in real time. — Pat Lowery (@PatLoweryNY) July 2, 2019

Is she still carrying the sub sandwich? — Kevin Durant? (@markand4503) July 1, 2019

Wow. So much heroing. 🙄🙄🙄 — zone of danger (@mr_bovine_jonie) July 2, 2019

I admire @AOC’s strength and courage in the face of things that never happened. WHERE IS HER PARADE? WHERE IS HERE STATUE? WHERE IS HER MEDAL OF HONOR? That she has been given none of these shows the essential racism, sexism and/or idiotaphobia of America!#caring — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 2, 2019

What a joke — dontfollowme (@johnT_D) July 2, 2019

