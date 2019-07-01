As we told you earlier this afternoon, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez visited a detention facility and described being “horrified” by what she saw. AOC claimed that the facility she visited held women in terrible conditions and forced them to “drink out of the toilets,” adding that border patrol officers were “physically and sexually threatening towards” her. Conflicting reports say that AOC refused to tour the facility.

The Daily Mail’s David Martosko has some questions:

We can definitely see how AOC would think it’s reasonable (to her) to say they “drank from the toilet” because the two are connected.

AOC said in a recent tweet that “CBP made us check our phones,” but it seems like an enterprising congressional activist could have found a way to still have taken some video.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez never would have exaggerated in such a way, would she? *Eye roll*

Others are spotting the same thing:

Considering AOC’s level of continual disingenuousness, we can totally see her considering that to be “drinking from the toilet:

And that’s all this is about.

