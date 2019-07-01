As we told you earlier this afternoon, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez visited a detention facility and described being “horrified” by what she saw. AOC claimed that the facility she visited held women in terrible conditions and forced them to “drink out of the toilets,” adding that border patrol officers were “physically and sexually threatening towards” her. Conflicting reports say that AOC refused to tour the facility.

The Daily Mail’s David Martosko has some questions:

I haven't seen photo of the Clint, TX facilities that @AOC described today, but it would be interesting if "drinking from the toilet" meant drinking from an attached sink marked "potable water" — like this image from a CBP holding facility in Tuscon (filed in federal court). pic.twitter.com/uDbhy1GPOa — David Martosko (@dmartosko) July 1, 2019

We can definitely see how AOC would think it’s reasonable (to her) to say they “drank from the toilet” because the two are connected.

Yeah. That would (or should) probably change the news reporting, if not the propaganda war. Anyone seen the inside of the Clint facility? Did @AOC take photos today? I'm genuinely curious. — David Martosko (@dmartosko) July 1, 2019

AOC said in a recent tweet that “CBP made us check our phones,” but it seems like an enterprising congressional activist could have found a way to still have taken some video.

I'm happy to be proven wrong, FWIW. But I can't imagine CBP is buying more than one model of a standard jailhouse toilet-with-sink fixture. — David Martosko (@dmartosko) July 1, 2019

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez never would have exaggerated in such a way, would she? *Eye roll*

I mean, this has to be it. https://t.co/7vneI5u5OX — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) July 1, 2019

Here’s what @AOC meant when she said “drinking from the toilet”. She understands this as much as she understands garbage disposals… https://t.co/CVGDWtSO5W — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) July 1, 2019

Others are spotting the same thing:

I zoomed in on a pic from a DHS Report (Dated: Sept 2018). It's a picture inside one of the immigrant detention cells (Adelanto Facility). Note: sink is attached to the toilet. So what could have been said was: Drink from the sink on top of the toilet.https://t.co/BZN7GzeSdF pic.twitter.com/5CS4OKL1Ar — Nick Flor-ProfessorF (@ProfessorF) July 1, 2019

Considering AOC’s level of continual disingenuousness, we can totally see her considering that to be “drinking from the toilet:

Consider what a moron AOC is, totally possible she misunderstood, and tried to make a national controversy…about nothing. https://t.co/H8AHZxrdBE — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 1, 2019

but hey, she can score cheap political points off of it. — Trump2020/Paul2024/Gabbard2032 (@Atchison1220) July 1, 2019

And that’s all this is about.