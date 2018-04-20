Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel, who notoriously went on CNN after the shooting in Parkland, Florida and wagged a finger at the National Rifle Association in spite of the now well-known failings of a department under his watch, will have to work extra hard to blame this bit of news on the NRA:

JUST IN: Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel faces a no-confidence vote over alleged "failures" that have "crushed morale through the agency." – https://t.co/58uVTxQkNA

Via CNN:

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel, who touted his own “amazing leadership” after the Parkland school shooting, is facing a no-confidence vote from the union representing his deputies.

Jeff Bell, the president of the Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputies Association, told CNN Friday that union members had decided to move forward with the vote, which will begin electronically tonight and will close on April 26.

“There is a complete failure at the sheriff’s office and he doesn’t recognize it,” Bell said.

CNN is attempting to reach Israel to get his reaction to the decision. Bell said he informed the sheriff ahead of the announcement that the vote would go forward.