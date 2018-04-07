Marjory Stoneman Douglas student Anthony Borges, who was shot five times during the shooting and has been hailed as a hero for his actions to protect other students that day, was released from the hospital on Wednesday. Yesterday Borges delivered a statement to the media through the family attorney, and the blame for what happened was placed squarely on local authorities and administrators:

From CBS Miami:

“To Sheriff Israel of the Broward Sheriff’s Office and Robert Runcie, the Superintendent of schools in Broward, I want to thank you for visiting me at the hospital, but I want to say that both of you failed us, students, teachers and parents alike, on so many levels,” read his attorney Alex Arreaza. Arreaza said Anthony, 15, lays blame for the shooting at the feet of Sheriff Israel and Runcie for not doing more to prevent self-confessed gunman Nikolas Cruz from being able to be in the school that day. Borges’ statement says school officials allowed Cruz to continue attending school even after realizing he was dangerous.

Not long after the shooting, Sheriff Scott Israel had the nerve to go on television (with CNN’s full blessing) and blamed the NRA. Obviously not everybody who was there that day agrees with Israel.

