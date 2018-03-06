As Twitchy reported, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office has set up its own “fact-check” site for questions about the office’s response to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14. The site can be found at bsofactcheck.org.

So far it’s a single page with six claims and the department’s answers — no video though.

Hi Sheriff, will all the calls you missed be on it? Will the video you won’t release be on it as well? https://t.co/xCej0uyqB8 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 7, 2018

Hmm … like we said, there’s no video posted. Loesch could submit her questions to the website but … it appears there’s no way to submit questions.

And as far as calls, the fact-check says there were 18 that “involved the shooter directly.” Loesch continually asked Israel during CNN’s NRA show trial about the widely reported 39 visits that had been made to the shooter’s home. After the town hall, Israel asked the media to stop using the 39 number, insisting that the true number was 23.

Sheriff on CNN's town hall just called it fake news that law enforcement made 39 visits to the shooter's home. That number has been reported by, among other outlets, CNN. No fact-check from Tapper. — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) February 22, 2018

Now we’re not sure whom to believe. On Feb. 25, BuzzFeed reported that there were 22 more 911 calls to the home of Nikolas Cruz that were never disclosed to the public, which would bring the total to at least 45.

CNN also did its own research and reported two days later that the Broward County Sheriff’s Office received at least 45 calls for service relating to the Florida school shooter or his brother from 2008 to 2017.

But hey … only 18 involved the shooter directly.

Hey, is the video done uploading yet?

So #SheriffIsrael set up his own "fact check" website to reiterate his own narrative. What does that prove? #ReleaseTheVideo https://t.co/NW6t61ocyI — 🇺🇸Veterans-4-Trump🇺🇸 (@keefermann) March 7, 2018

The lady asks good questions…

Does anyone expect the SJW Sheriff to answer…. https://t.co/4iC6t7hIpX — Semi Respectable the Cartoon Tycoon!🗯 (@SemiRespect) March 7, 2018

Wow. I sure hope Americans are more intelligent than to buy this crap. I just checked out the website and in my opinion the 5 facts that are checked on it don't really make sense other go along with what has already been proven. Nice try. #ResignSheriffIsrael #FireSheriffIsrael https://t.co/AtsKVzemr0 — GoofyInkCaricatures (@InkGoofy) March 7, 2018

This Sheriff is a failure to the people of Broward Cty. https://t.co/JiEfxFBrHl — TimC (@TimCJupiterFla) March 7, 2018

So, is the video uploaded yet? And is CNN going to host another town hall now that it has the “facts”? It seems they rushed that first one.

