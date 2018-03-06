As Twitchy reported, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office has set up its own “fact-check” site for questions about the office’s response to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14. The site can be found at bsofactcheck.org.

So far it’s a single page with six claims and the department’s answers — no video though.

Hmm … like we said, there’s no video posted. Loesch could submit her questions to the website but … it appears there’s no way to submit questions.

And as far as calls, the fact-check says there were 18 that “involved the shooter directly.” Loesch continually asked Israel during CNN’s NRA show trial about the widely reported 39 visits that had been made to the shooter’s home. After the town hall, Israel asked the media to stop using the 39 number, insisting that the true number was 23.

Now we’re not sure whom to believe. On Feb. 25, BuzzFeed reported that there were 22 more 911 calls to the home of Nikolas Cruz that were never disclosed to the public, which would bring the total to at least 45.

CNN also did its own research and reported two days later that the Broward County Sheriff’s Office received at least 45 calls for service relating to the Florida school shooter or his brother from 2008 to 2017.

But hey … only 18 involved the shooter directly.

Hey, is the video done uploading yet?

So, is the video uploaded yet? And is CNN going to host another town hall now that it has the “facts”? It seems they rushed that first one.

