Broward County Sheriff’s Office launched a website that would “fact check” claims that were made about the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting that took place on Valentine’s Day.
In an effort to assist reporters & the public in accessing accurate information, we have created the BSO Fact Check website: https://t.co/HjkxZPTDR9.
— Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) March 6, 2018
Translation: Here’s our PR stunt.
You guys made a fact checking site for yourselves? 🤣🤣🤣 makes perfect sense…
This one made my day! 🤣🤣
— uglyface (@UglyfaceChris) March 6, 2018
It’s like politifact.
— Leland Robinsonjr (@LelandRobinso10) March 6, 2018
OH SNAP.
Procedure #'s missing, Law #'s missing, signatures and official seal missing…………….figure it out! pic.twitter.com/7VlERGUhRI
— Kenneth Kolke (@KenKolke) March 6, 2018
Release the video. An organization caught in as many lies and ommisions as yours start a "fact check site" would be laughable if wasn't at taxpayer expense.
— Jack Moore (@thorvaldr1066) March 6, 2018
Sadly, this IS with the taxpayers’ money.
would be easier if u just linked to snoops i mean snopes i mean …….
— robert mcfall (@bobmcfall64) March 6, 2018
Touche.
.@browardsheriff launches website to debunk what it calls erroneous "claims" in Parkland massacre story. For example – "The shooter was assessed several times by mental health professionals and deemed not to be a threat to himself or others." @CBSMiami https://t.co/wcN659xWd0
— Rick Folbaum (@RickFolbaum) March 6, 2018