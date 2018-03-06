Broward County Sheriff’s Office launched a website that would “fact check” claims that were made about the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting that took place on Valentine’s Day.

In an effort to assist reporters & the public in accessing accurate information, we have created the BSO Fact Check website: https://t.co/HjkxZPTDR9. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) March 6, 2018

Translation: Here’s our PR stunt.

You guys made a fact checking site for yourselves? 🤣🤣🤣 makes perfect sense…

This one made my day! 🤣🤣 — uglyface (@UglyfaceChris) March 6, 2018

It’s like politifact.

OH SNAP.

Procedure #'s missing, Law #'s missing, signatures and official seal missing…………….figure it out! pic.twitter.com/7VlERGUhRI — Kenneth Kolke (@KenKolke) March 6, 2018

Release the video. An organization caught in as many lies and ommisions as yours start a "fact check site" would be laughable if wasn't at taxpayer expense. — Jack Moore (@thorvaldr1066) March 6, 2018

Sadly, this IS with the taxpayers’ money.

would be easier if u just linked to snoops i mean snopes i mean ……. — robert mcfall (@bobmcfall64) March 6, 2018

Touche.