The Broward County School Board met Tuesday evening and got an earful. Among those scheduled on the agenda was student reporter Kenneth Preston, who told David Webb at The Hill Tuesday that “roughly 5 percent” of $100 million allocated for school safety programs has been spent since 2014 — something Superintendent Robert Runcie has called “fake news” in response.

Here’s Preston’s pinned tweet:

Preston reportedly didn’t have long to speak at the board meeting, though. Hunter Pollack’s sister Meadow was killed in the Valentine’s Day shooting.

Trending

NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch was tagged in on the conversation and didn’t pull any punches when it came to allocating blame.

In the meantime, Preston is still keeping the heat on Runcie on Twitter; he tweeted a link to his Hill interview following the board meeting.

Scott Travis reports on education for the Sun-Sentinel:

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: dana loeschKenneth PrestonParklandRobert Runcieschool shootingThe Hill