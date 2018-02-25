NBC6 in Florida had an exclusive interview with Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel. The clip that was posted online is rather shocking.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel refusing to resign telling @nbc6: "I gave him a gun. I gave him a badge. I gave him the training. If he didn’t have the heart to go in, that’s not my responsibility." Clip from our one-on-one interview below. #DouglasHighSchool pic.twitter.com/FV5Gn0ZEBY — Erika Glover 🎥 (@ErikaGloverNBC6) February 25, 2018

SERIOUSLY? It’s not YOUR fault?

If you want to be a leader you have to be held accountable for your actions and the actions of the people below you…or in this case, the lack of action.

Wow! The opposite of leadership is this. He will be forced to resign. His comments are insulting. — david j (@42682691David) February 25, 2018

Either that or the people of Broward County need to vote him out.

A good leader Leads when things are good but will also lead when things are bad. As their boss you are ultimately responsible for their actions whether they are good or bad. — Esdras Garcia (@Esdras_0824) February 25, 2018

Exactly. Blaming someone under you is not only childish but how sheeple act.

Just a question… Under another sheriff would those deputies acted any differently? Just because another person was the top cop? Just a question… — Joe Donzelli 🐟 (@NSU_Joe) February 25, 2018

Things that make you go “hmm.”

Just wondering if those parents who lost children in the #ParklandShooting are going to be able to stomach this response. Ooof. Seriously painful to hear him say it. — Colorado RedTraci (@goptraci) February 25, 2018

Will the students have something negative to say about the Sheriff now?

He is not an overly intelligent individual. He will be forced to resign soon — JFM (@jmerrickflorida) February 25, 2018

Sometimes it’s best to just keep your mouth shut.

I don’t think he understands how Govt agencies work…it IS his fault. — KM (@KMUallas) February 25, 2018

DING! DING! DING!

Kids, don’t be like this guy and take some damn responsibility for your actions — Connor Reilly🇺🇸 (@dontcallmejim1) February 25, 2018

YUP.