The look on Nancy Pelosi’s face during President Trump’s State of the Union address spoke volumes, but in case that wasn’t enough to get her point across, the House Minority Leader said this in response to Trump’s “Americans are DREAMers too” line:

Not surprisingly, many disagree with that attempted twist on what Trump said:

Acctually they aren’t. — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) January 31, 2018

Yes, except for that part where they aren't. https://t.co/7Tk9d4d5am — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) January 31, 2018

illegal immigrants are not American citizens — Beanfrompa 🇺🇸 (@BeanfromPa) January 31, 2018

Except they aren't. If they were, the DACA fight wouldn't be happening. https://t.co/TGfY0UFyXo — Persnickety (@Dawnsfire) January 31, 2018

False. Isn't the entire point that you're trying to make them Americans? https://t.co/nnUkjqtonL — Richie Angel (@richkangel) January 31, 2018

This is a banana. https://t.co/qHkVLJ2rTK — Jubal E. Harshaw (@alimhaider) January 31, 2018

