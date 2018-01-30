During his State of the Union Address, Donald Trump took a few moments to share the story of 27-year-old Albuquerque Police Officer Ryan Holets and his wife Rebecca, who adopted a baby born to a heroin-addicted woman:

Officer Ryan Holets is 27 years old, stopped a pregnant homeless woman from poisoning the baby with heroin. Officer heard God tell him, "you will do it, because you can," and he and his wife adopted the baby, adding the baby to their 4 children. https://t.co/lXshrJhfW8 — Father Dan Beeman (@inthelineofmel) January 31, 2018

"In that moment, Ryan said he felt God speak to him "You will do it because you can." He took out a picture of his wife & their four kids. Then, he went home to tell his wife Rebecca. In an instant, she agreed to adopt. The Holets named their new daughter Hope." POTUS #SOTU pic.twitter.com/ZbzNPAeP5O — Norah O'Donnell🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) January 31, 2018

Watch:

President Trump introduces Albuquerque police officer Ryan Holets and his wife, Rebecca. They adopted a baby from a pregnant heroin addict Ryan met on duty. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/7ZnARoP4wZ — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 31, 2018

Trump concluded with this:

“Ryan and Rebecca, you embody the goodness of our nation. Thank you.”

He is absolutely right about that.