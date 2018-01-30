During his State of the Union Address, Donald Trump took a few moments to share the story of 27-year-old Albuquerque Police Officer Ryan Holets and his wife Rebecca, who adopted a baby born to a heroin-addicted woman:

Trump concluded with this:

“Ryan and Rebecca, you embody the goodness of our nation. Thank you.”

He is absolutely right about that.

