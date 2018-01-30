As you already know, President Trump’s State of the Union speech was highly frowned upon by the likes of Rep. Nancy Pelosi and others, but there were many other moments of triggering for Democrats. From Trump’s comments about those who have knelt for the National Anthem to warnings about MS-13 gang members, Greg Gutfeld could see the Dems cringing after each body blow. Here are a few examples:

he shoved sitting for the national anthem right up their asses. Did Dems stand for the applause? this guy. nothing like it. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) January 31, 2018

schumer doesn't know whether to shit or wind is wristwatch. Pelosi scowling thru everything. It's good that they are the Dean Wormers. good news makes them sad. https://t.co/oDbA0iQy5y — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) January 31, 2018

"the era of economic surrender is over." so good a line, i bet david frum will try desperately to take credit for it. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) January 31, 2018

i hate these speeches, but the simple clarity of this delivery means that the entire democratic party will need their collective diapers changed after this. some democrats are actually standing. Maybe Mattis threw them a look. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) January 31, 2018

the cop stood up. why didn't the democrats yell at him, "no justice no peace?" — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) January 31, 2018

trump ending the Dem's catch and release program for jihadis. Incarceration nation! — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) January 31, 2018

shit. he just called out socialism! half the Dems looked nervously towards the exits! — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) January 31, 2018

if the old saying is true – that "progressivism is the fear that someone somewhere is making America look good" – this is one of the worst nights ever for progressives. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) January 31, 2018

we should send paramedics to our noted leftists right now to see if they expired from an overdose of common sense. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) January 31, 2018

Ha! The Dems will be reeling from this speech for quite a while.

***

