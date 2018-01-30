When President Donald Trump talked about his immigration reform proposal, he brought up the tragedy of Kayla Cuevas and Nisa Mickens, lifelong friends who were murdered at the hands of MS-13 gang members. And guess what? Joy Reid used this opportunity to lash out at Trump’s proposed policy changes by insulting Stephen Miller, one of Trump’s policy advisors.

Trump goes for the "immigrants are savage killers" gambit with a story about a killing by MS-13. Yep, we are well into the Stephen Miller portion of our evening. #SOTU — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) January 31, 2018

Aren’t you glad it wasn’t your child, Joy? JS. — Baby Houseman 🇺🇸 🇳🇱 (@chikkiepotpie) January 31, 2018

She wouldn’t have to worry about that. She’s too important to know what the real world is like.

I believe Joy is well aware of how easily it could be her child. Regardless of immigration status. Even possibly by those charged to protect and serve. — Les Rickford (@lesrickford) January 31, 2018

Indeed. Painfully aware. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) January 31, 2018

What makes you “painfully” aware? Your ability to tweet?

At least NRA TV’s Grant Stinchfield called Joy out on his political pandering.

Parents are grieving and she plays politics. @JoyReid you are un-American, and heartless. Just admit you don’t care about anything but your self promotion. #stateoftheunion — Grant Stinchfield (@stinchfield1776) January 31, 2018

Using the black family's tragic story to further his racist policy!! Pathetic at best — Therese Mangham (@therese38) January 31, 2018

Isn’t this an example that gang members don’t care what race you are? They’ll kill you if you’re white, brown, black and everything in between.

Also strategically using the black family as the example — The Nature Boy (@ThatCoolBlkNerd) January 31, 2018

If he used a white family, ya’ll would have b**ched about how he didn’t care about minorities. Pick your side.

Those ppl didn't look stupid to me. They looked like grieving parents who were being honored, acknowledged for their grief when democrats cast aside their pain in favor of illegals for votes. Their daughters were just honored by the POTUS & they can hold on to that now. — grannyinfla (@grannyinfla55) January 31, 2018

And he used people of color who were victims to prove his point…. awful — Lisa Andrzejczyk (@Ligaleagle) January 31, 2018

Again, if it was white people you’d claim he didn’t care about people of color.

I certainly grieve for those poor families, but how ironic that he chose to highlight a black family before the nation. — Danny Thomas (@tigers2229) January 31, 2018

He can’t make any of you happy, can he?

At least some people put Reid in her place.

Man, Joy Reid hates literally everything in America pic.twitter.com/Lg0Om1tWgV — ConservativeBlackMan (@Thomasismyuncle) January 31, 2018

You should have been named Misery https://t.co/AYnxuEaQd0 — Cam Mason (@cam_mason) January 31, 2018

Where’s her company?