Those who hung around long enough to watch the official Democratic response to the State of the Union were treated to Rep. Joe Kennedy speaking in front of a car (a brave choice), but there was something distracting.
When we started seeing tweets about him drooling, we thought people were joking about his age … but no, that wasn’t it. Was he actually … drooling?
Is Rep. Joe Kennedy drooling? #SOTU #DemocraticResponse
— Todd Schnitt (@toddschnitt) January 31, 2018
Kennedy III appears to be drooling
— F. Bill McMorris (@FBillMcMorris) January 31, 2018
ummmm…. is Joe Kennedy DROOLING?!?!?#StateOfTheUnion #SOTU #SOTUBLACKOUT pic.twitter.com/BMsmQ1zNq1
— Kek_Magician (@Keque_Mage) January 31, 2018
Is it me or is Joe Kennedy drooling? Or had a bit of drool before he started talking? It’s distracting. #SOTUResponse
— Roger Cheng (@RogerWCheng) January 31, 2018
Is it just me or is Joe Kennedy drooling?
— Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) January 31, 2018
It’s not just you.
Why the fuck is Kennedy drooling?
— EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 31, 2018
Salivating over 2020 maybe?
Is this Kennedy guy drooling out of each side of his mouth?? Yuck!!!
— MillieB (@MillieBonham) January 31, 2018
#SOTU Is Joseph Kennedy on thorazine? What is he talking about? He's pathetic. He's literally drooling.
— Thomas Pine (@ameripundit) January 31, 2018
Dang! Joe Kennedy is drooling from both sides of his mouth. #SOTU
— Joanna Parrish (@JoannaJohnson84) January 31, 2018
Why is this Democrat Kennedy dude drooling at the corners of his mouth? Someone get this boy a napkin!😖 pic.twitter.com/h5BlW2x8g1
— Chrissie Collucci (@ChrissyCollucci) January 31, 2018
Someone’s gotta fix young Joey Kennedy’s makeup/lighting because it looks like he’s drooling out the right side of his mouth. Yes this is exactly what bae & I are focused on.
— Robert Burroughs (@fatbertt) January 31, 2018
is kennedy fucking drooling out of the corners of his mouth???????????????
— jon hendren (@fart) January 31, 2018
Is Joe Kennedy drooling a bit? There's a shiny spot under his lip like he has saliva.
— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) January 31, 2018
Who’s this baby Kennedy that’s on my TV? And why is he drooling? He’s WAY over his head. #SOTU
— BrendaLee (@whitewinery) January 31, 2018
A Kennedy delivers the Dem rebuttal.
Oh Lord, whats wrong w his mouth…it looks like @joekennedy is drooling
Bless his heart…this is all they have#SOTU
— #ReleaseTheMemo (@Discoveringme40) January 31, 2018
Marco, all is forgiven with your sip from the water bottle.
P.S. Again, great job with the car.
Bravo to the Dem advance staffer who decided to put a Kennedy in front of a car wreck on national TV.
— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) January 31, 2018