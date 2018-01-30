Those who hung around long enough to watch the official Democratic response to the State of the Union were treated to Rep. Joe Kennedy speaking in front of a car (a brave choice), but there was something distracting.

When we started seeing tweets about him drooling, we thought people were joking about his age … but no, that wasn’t it. Was he actually … drooling?

Kennedy III appears to be drooling — F. Bill McMorris (@FBillMcMorris) January 31, 2018

Is it me or is Joe Kennedy drooling? Or had a bit of drool before he started talking? It’s distracting. #SOTUResponse — Roger Cheng (@RogerWCheng) January 31, 2018

Is it just me or is Joe Kennedy drooling? — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) January 31, 2018

It’s not just you.

Why the fuck is Kennedy drooling? — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 31, 2018

Salivating over 2020 maybe?

Is this Kennedy guy drooling out of each side of his mouth?? Yuck!!! — MillieB (@MillieBonham) January 31, 2018

#SOTU Is Joseph Kennedy on thorazine? What is he talking about? He's pathetic. He's literally drooling. — Thomas Pine (@ameripundit) January 31, 2018

Dang! Joe Kennedy is drooling from both sides of his mouth. #SOTU — Joanna Parrish (@JoannaJohnson84) January 31, 2018

Why is this Democrat Kennedy dude drooling at the corners of his mouth? Someone get this boy a napkin!😖 pic.twitter.com/h5BlW2x8g1 — Chrissie Collucci (@ChrissyCollucci) January 31, 2018

Someone’s gotta fix young Joey Kennedy’s makeup/lighting because it looks like he’s drooling out the right side of his mouth. Yes this is exactly what bae & I are focused on. — Robert Burroughs (@fatbertt) January 31, 2018

is kennedy fucking drooling out of the corners of his mouth??????????????? — jon hendren (@fart) January 31, 2018

Is Joe Kennedy drooling a bit? There's a shiny spot under his lip like he has saliva. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) January 31, 2018

Who’s this baby Kennedy that’s on my TV? And why is he drooling? He’s WAY over his head. #SOTU — BrendaLee (@whitewinery) January 31, 2018

A Kennedy delivers the Dem rebuttal.

Oh Lord, whats wrong w his mouth…it looks like @joekennedy is drooling Bless his heart…this is all they have#SOTU — #ReleaseTheMemo (@Discoveringme40) January 31, 2018

Marco, all is forgiven with your sip from the water bottle.

P.S. Again, great job with the car.