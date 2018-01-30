Those who hung around long enough to watch the official Democratic response to the State of the Union were treated to Rep. Joe Kennedy speaking in front of a car (a brave choice), but there was something distracting.

When we started seeing tweets about him drooling, we thought people were joking about his age … but no, that wasn’t it. Was he actually … drooling?

It’s not just you.

Salivating over 2020 maybe?

Marco, all is forgiven with your sip from the water bottle.

P.S. Again, great job with the car.

 

