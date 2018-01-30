It’s supposed to be a good thing when president talks about great Americans. Apparently Nancy Pelosi missed that memo:

And how:

Oh dear.

Not even close:

Trending

Lucille Bluth can pull this stuff off. Nancy Pelosi? Not so much.

 

Ha!

Welp, too late for that.

Get going, America! You know what to do!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Nancy PelosiSOTUState of the Union address