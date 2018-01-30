It’s supposed to be a good thing when president talks about great Americans. Apparently Nancy Pelosi missed that memo:

YES WE HAVE OUR FIRST PISSED OFF NANCY SIGHTING — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) January 31, 2018

Pelosi already issuing her #SOTUResponse from the floor #sotu — Brad Tidwell (@bradtid) January 31, 2018

And how:

Pelosi not feeling this #SOTU speech so far. pic.twitter.com/8pXAfKQ07Y — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) January 31, 2018

Oh dear.

So I wasn’t the only one who noticed Nancy Pelosi is kinda sour tonight! #SOTU — Becky Kevoian (@BobsFunGirl) January 31, 2018

Not even close:

Pelosi not clapping for the "people we were elected to serve", really? Even Schumer knows to clap at that. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) January 31, 2018

Pelosi won’t clap for heroes and unity. Camera stays on her. Unreal. #sotu — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 31, 2018

Pelosi not even clapping on the gimme lines. Hold my drink, representative, to keep it cold — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) January 31, 2018

Trump: Tonight I call upon all of us to set aside our differences, seek out common ground and summon the unity we need to deliver for the people. Pelosi: pic.twitter.com/If5XkKE2PZ — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) January 31, 2018

Nancy Pelosi while everybody else is clapping. pic.twitter.com/GcwjVmA39G — John Covfefe‼ (@JohnCooper0610) January 31, 2018

Man, Pelosi looks SO MAD, even when Trump is praising the American people. pic.twitter.com/rgWuxTsFJ0 — Ellen L. Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) January 31, 2018

Jesus, Pelosi's face just now 🤢 — Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) January 31, 2018

Nancy Pelosi’s resting bitch face game is strong. 😉 #SOTU — ShoshCoin (@shoshido) January 31, 2018

Nancy Pelosi is so pissed. It looks like she ate a lemon whole lmao #SOTU — elisabethlehem (@elisabethlehem) January 31, 2018

Nancy Pelosi looks like she's about to chew off the inside of her mouth. #SOTU — Scott Ott (@Scott_Ott) January 31, 2018

CZ Wow. Who dropped a house on your sister? https://t.co/0avB4ftNlX — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) January 31, 2018

Lucille Bluth can pull this stuff off. Nancy Pelosi? Not so much.

DCCC: You just can’t wait to have her back as Speaker of the House, right, America? https://t.co/38tY24WOBo — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) January 31, 2018

Ha!

Rule No. 1 of politics in the current era: Don’t become a meme https://t.co/6PI7Dv2yRy — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) January 31, 2018

Welp, too late for that.

Get going, America! You know what to do!