Billionaire progressive Tom Steyer continues touting what’s been called a “grassroots” effort to impeach President Trump:

Steyer, who also believes there’s too much money in politics, isn’t fooling Sharyl Attkisson with the “grassroots” baloney:

Trending

Gee, that’s some kind of “grassroots” effort to get money out of politics!

Care to respond, Sen. Sanders? … Sen. Sanders!?

***

Related:

LOL: Sharyl Attkisson updates death toll from combined GOP initiatives (Hint: It’s BAD)

Ka-BOOM! Sharyl Attkisson drops HUGE truth nuke on Reps cheering mandatory harassment training

Billionaire MELTDOWN! Tom Steyer threatens Dem leaders who aren’t moving to impeach Trump

EMBARRASSING: Tom Steyer’s impeachment fantasy takes a hit after disastrous interview with Dana Bash

‘SO embarrassing’! Does Tom Steyer seriously think THIS will get Trump impeached?

Says it ALL! Tom Steyer has a VERY important reason for those Trump impeachment ads [pic]

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpSharyl AttkissonTom Steyer