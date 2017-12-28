Billionaire progressive Tom Steyer continues touting what’s been called a “grassroots” effort to impeach President Trump:

Together, we’re building a movement. Millions have signed on to impeach this dangerous president and we’re going to make our voices heard in 2018 and beyond. https://t.co/KvyrqQS5Tthttps://t.co/aqeY6oL5Nc — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) December 27, 2017

Steyer, who also believes there’s too much money in politics, isn’t fooling Sharyl Attkisson with the “grassroots” baloney:

This Democrat mega-donor climate activist billionaire spent $140 million over the past four years trying to influence national politics, more than anyone else in the country–Center for Responsive Politics/Open Secrets https://t.co/LTuqrbI2c0 — Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) December 27, 2017

Gee, that’s some kind of “grassroots” effort to get money out of politics!

Calling all Libs, who hate big $ in politics https://t.co/Ihkkvn09rr — Moonster (@GregFromBallard) December 28, 2017

Its funny that you only hear about the evil Koch brothers. Why doesn't Bernie use this name when he is talking about money in politics? https://t.co/vpTWLp3If1 — Jeremy Reed (@Jtreed08) December 28, 2017

Care to respond, Sen. Sanders? … Sen. Sanders!?

***

