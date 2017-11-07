Tom Steyer is special, isn’t he? Just ask him:

Prompted in FCC forms to list the issue/candidate on which Tom Steyer is commenting in his impeachment ads, he wrote, simply, "Tom Steyer" pic.twitter.com/vdW2jubDYh — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) November 7, 2017

Perfect.

So it is a massive ego trip. https://t.co/jbBeq4LzDF — Sean Hackbarth (@seanhackbarth) November 7, 2017

But enough about me… — Chris Horner (@Chris_C_Horner) November 7, 2017

And doesn’t that say it all. — Jacques Calonne (@JacquesCalonne) November 7, 2017

It really, really does.

This is how I'm filing my taxes next year. CHECKMATE https://t.co/bOubdLWu1X — Kilgore Trout (@KT_So_It_Goes) November 7, 2017

***

Related:

Tom Steyer prepared to charge Trump with ‘traitorous act of war.’ How? Don’t ask!

Trump-triggered Tom Steyer wants ‘the devil’ impeached. How? DON’T ASK!

Uh oh! Mega-donor Tom Steyer wants Dems take this anti-Trump pledge (or no $?)

‘For GODS sake’! Tom Steyer’s ‘impeach Trump’ ad has Rosie O’Donnell in an EXTRA impeach-y mood

Tom Steyer’s ‘impeach Trump’ petition has Resistance REALLY excited (buzzkill ensues)