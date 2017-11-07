Tom Steyer is special, isn’t he? Just ask him:

Perfect.

Trending

It really, really does.

***

Related:

Tom Steyer prepared to charge Trump with ‘traitorous act of war.’ How? Don’t ask!

Trump-triggered Tom Steyer wants ‘the devil’ impeached. How? DON’T ASK!

Uh oh! Mega-donor Tom Steyer wants Dems take this anti-Trump pledge (or no $?)

‘For GODS sake’! Tom Steyer’s ‘impeach Trump’ ad has Rosie O’Donnell in an EXTRA impeach-y mood

Tom Steyer’s ‘impeach Trump’ petition has Resistance REALLY excited (buzzkill ensues)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: adsimpeachmentTom Steyer