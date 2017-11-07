Tom Steyer is special, isn’t he? Just ask him:
Prompted in FCC forms to list the issue/candidate on which Tom Steyer is commenting in his impeachment ads, he wrote, simply, "Tom Steyer" pic.twitter.com/vdW2jubDYh
— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) November 7, 2017
Perfect.
So it is a massive ego trip. https://t.co/jbBeq4LzDF
— Sean Hackbarth (@seanhackbarth) November 7, 2017
But enough about me…
— Chris Horner (@Chris_C_Horner) November 7, 2017
And doesn’t that say it all.
— Jacques Calonne (@JacquesCalonne) November 7, 2017
It really, really does.
This is how I'm filing my taxes next year. CHECKMATE https://t.co/bOubdLWu1X
— Kilgore Trout (@KT_So_It_Goes) November 7, 2017
***
