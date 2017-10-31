Billionaire Dem donor Tom Steyer has made it loud and clear to congressional Democrats that he wants them to pursue the impeachment of President Trump at all times. Steyer has also launched an anti-Trump ad campaign accompanied by an “impeach Trump” petition that now has a lot of signatures:

Tom Steyer's petition to impeach Trump has 1,100,000 signatures in just 10 days. https://t.co/LiBjfkUB5N — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 31, 2017

The Resistance is excited by that number:

People are getting sick of the bull! — Kinga Wall (@KingaWall) October 31, 2017

"Getting"? I have to carry a bucket, he makes me sick. — Sparky (@Pecafan) October 31, 2017

Thank you @TomSteyer See Tom go . . . Go Tom go !!! We hear ya and we're with ya !! #Impeachment — Leigh Leyba (@SparkyKat_007) October 31, 2017

For Thanksgiving we want Impeachment Pie. — Ropebelt (@ropebelt) October 31, 2017

Yes! — Eyelean Lake (@LakeAletters) October 31, 2017

Steyer got lucky with the timing of his #ImpeachTrump campaign. — #AltGov US MINT (@WatchPresTrump) October 31, 2017

And then what?

Shh! Don’t tell them!

If he hits 2 million Trump is impeached. It's in the constitution. https://t.co/Rm4vCxiYip — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 31, 2017

Just a little bit more and it might happen! It’s in the constitution!! — nick (@NickChapman97) October 31, 2017

It is, LOOK IT UP! Or, maybe not.

technically the marshall of the Supreme Court has to certify the signatures first, but yes. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 31, 2017

So seriously, .6% of the population can impeach any POTUS? Wish I''d thought of that 9 years ago… — Colorado RedTraci (@goptraci) October 31, 2017

That & 25 cent will get you a cup of coffee https://t.co/fkQcTqGFIw — Ó the Unseeable (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) October 31, 2017

Once you get to three million you get free nuggs from Wendy’s https://t.co/kO2EJURJKs — Mike B (@nightflyblog) October 31, 2017

He's collecting emails for spam you fools. https://t.co/Wiz02RCjLK — A_Pizza_Justice (@DavyJonesPizza) October 31, 2017

But it’ll be IMPEACHMENT spam, so maybe The Resistance won’t mind.