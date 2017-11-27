As we’ve told you before, Dem megadonor Tom Steyer is financing an ad campaign to impeach President Donald Trump, but that dream took a serious hit on Sunday after a disastrous interview with CNN’s Dana Bash.

Let’s just say it looks like Steyer missed the day in school when they covered how impeachment works:

Wow. @CNN’s Dana Bash just read Tom Steyer the Constitution’s impeachment clause & asked him what @realDonaldTrump had violated. He couldn’t answer, except to say Trump had violated the people’s “trust.” — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) November 26, 2017

Maybe open a text book before spending $20 million, ‘eh?

Tom Steyer defends his $20 million ad campaign calling to impeach President Trump, saying "it's very important and urgent that we get him out of office" https://t.co/9FFjFuFd41 pic.twitter.com/fRa2xME2Lj — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) November 27, 2017

Steyer also claimed that he’s spending millions to keep money out of politics:

Billionaire Tom Steyer: I donated $91 million to Democrats because we have to keep big money out of politics. Hmmm… https://t.co/WASuXgeymg — Bryan Fischer (@BryanJFischer) November 27, 2017

Yeah, OK, buddy.

Full interview here:

