As we’ve told you before, Dem megadonor Tom Steyer is financing an ad campaign to impeach President Donald Trump, but that dream took a serious hit on Sunday after a disastrous interview with CNN’s Dana Bash.

Let’s just say it looks like Steyer missed the day in school when they covered how impeachment works:

Maybe open a text book before spending $20 million, ‘eh?

Trending

Steyer also claimed that he’s spending millions to keep money out of politics:

Yeah, OK, buddy.

Full interview here:

***

Related:

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNimpeachmentTom Steyer