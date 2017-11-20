Tom Steyer’s impeachment efforts haven’t paid off so far, but this one is sure to make some real headway:

Democratic mega-donor Tom Steyer says he'll run billboards in Times Square as part of his ongoing campaign to impeach Trump. https://t.co/RMU4aC0S1s — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 20, 2017

Exclusive from @ToluseO: Megadonor Tom Steyer says $20M ad campaign won't go to Democrats in 2018 elections. Next up is NYC—with large Times Square billboards calling for Trump's impeachment https://t.co/8pvdnMP43L — Anna Massoglia (@annalecta) November 20, 2017

More from The Hill:

Democratic mega-donor Tom Steyer on Monday said he’ll run Times Square billboards as part of his ongoing campaign to impeach President Trump. The signs will show how many individuals have signed a petition to impeach Trump, which the campaign said has received more than 2.5 million signatures. … The advertisement will run until New Year’s Eve and will appear for 10 minutes each hour, the campaign said.

Well, that’s it. Trump might as well start packing his bags right now.

I really think this is the thing that will do it https://t.co/D1bilpbPMD — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) November 20, 2017

now trump will never win new york — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) November 20, 2017

man, that may really hurt trump in deep, deep red NYC https://t.co/ftHrBGyWE2 — Tsar Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 20, 2017

Oh, Tom Steyer … bless your heart.

This is dumb, Times Square isn't who you need to convince. Times Square is already for impeaching Trump. — Jon (@Jon_Aldana) November 20, 2017

He needs to run those billboards in rural areas. Most New Yorkers already agree with him. — HSetzler (@HeatherSetzler) November 20, 2017

He's preaching to the choir in NYC. — OnionRingz (@OnionRingz_com) November 20, 2017

Well, hell…if you have to convince New Yorkers…you've already failed. https://t.co/yMCCUMCYbp — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) November 20, 2017

Why NY? Isn't NY already notoriously anti-trump?

How about he spends that money boosting Dems campaigns? — sassygurl (@JanetLGO) November 20, 2017

Why New York? This is why:

i.e. his vanity project to increase his name recognition. https://t.co/GrekjYzbkV — Jay Cost (@JayCostTWS) November 20, 2017

Yep. But if anything, Steyer’s only helping his name become synonymous with empty, embarrassing gestures.

hahahahahaha this is so embarrassing https://t.co/8p8b43qyC2 — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) November 20, 2017

Well that’s just stupid. — BryanNeff (@BryanNeff) November 20, 2017

Money well spent pic.twitter.com/9G8Tcph93C — Egregious Philbin (@Ericworwa) November 20, 2017

Talk about burning money. — 🚬Bongmaster🚬 (@jerweber) November 20, 2017

Maybe that’s how Steyer stays extra-warm in the winter.

If he wants to burn money he should hire me and my Zippo. — jim palmer (@spiv) November 20, 2017

