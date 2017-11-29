New allegations involving members of Congress had the House of Representatives passing a bill intended to address the problem:

JUST NOW: House PASSES resolution mandating sexual harassment training unanimously by a voice vote — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) November 29, 2017

"Thanks, Ray, that oughtta do it." https://t.co/cqQG8YNUnB — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 29, 2017

Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff, the bill’s co-sponsor, was joined by the Speaker of the House and others in praising passage of the requirement for mandatory sexual harassment training:

House just passed a bill I co-sponsored requiring Members of Congress and staff to complete training on sexual harassment, workplace rights, and responsibilities. This is an important first step — Congress must do more to prevent sexual harassment and protect victim rights. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) November 29, 2017

Sexual harassment has no place in any workplace—let alone in the United States Congress. This week's legislation mandating training is an important first step as we deal with this problem. pic.twitter.com/VVksq4n7OZ — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) November 29, 2017

Speaking now on the House floor in favor of a resolution to require Members and staff undergo mandatory sexual harassment training. This is just a first step. We need to take the lead and set the gold standard for how women are treated in the workplace. pic.twitter.com/mOwhEgOGMJ — Rep. Zoe Lofgren (@RepZoeLofgren) November 29, 2017

Investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson sees it differently, and brought down the reality hammer hard:

If any member of Congress needs training to know that it's inappropriate to send naked pictures of yourself to people and the like, then maybe they shouldn't be a public official to begin with. https://t.co/mwQSutCXya — Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) November 29, 2017

