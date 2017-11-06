As Twitchy has been reporting, the lefty narrative machine following the evil murderous rampage in Sutherland Springs, Texas on Sunday has been working overtime to demonize the “gun lobby,” specifically the NRA and many Republicans. After killing and wounding many inside the church, the shooter was confronted by two armed citizens. One of the men has a background that that might give the #Gunsense alarmists a moment of pause:

Man who shot Texas gunman is a former NRA instructor, tells Arkansas affiliate "I'm no hero" in emotional interview https://t.co/O0VPhXYf2I pic.twitter.com/b5MYJdOYrJ — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) November 6, 2017

And the lib narrative circles the drain.

Interesting details about a man who bravely intervened:

Willeford was at home when his daughter came into his bedroom to tell him she heard gunshots at the First Baptist Church nearby. Willeford, a former NRA instructor, got his rifle out of his safe while his daughter looked outside again. She ran back in and told him she saw a man in black tactical gear shooting up the church. “I kept hearing the shots, one after another, very rapid shots – just ‘pop pop pop pop’ and I knew every one of those shots represented someone, that it was aimed at someone, that they weren’t just random shots,” Willeford said.” Willeford loaded his magazine and ran across the street to the church, not even taking the time to put on shoes. When Willeford saw the gunman, he exchanged gunfire.

Video of the interview at the link.

So the hero of the Texas shooting is NRA. Pow – right in the kisser, anti-gun narrative! https://t.co/utAA1bVCoy — Sofa King John Barry (@CardsFanTX) November 6, 2017

So many on the Left have been saying awful things about the NRA and their members as well as 2nd Amendment supporters, and this new information certainly doesn’t fit their talking points:

Sadly it probably won’t stop the attempts to advance of the shameless “blame the NRA” narrative.

He is indeed a hero…and humble. Bless him for his courage…A good man with a gun. #SutherlandSprings — Kathleen ☘ 🇺🇸 🇮🇪 (@johannesen_USA) November 7, 2017

But….but….but NRA members are all violent evil maniacs…. https://t.co/xoFhNQIRNN — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) November 6, 2017

Shining example of a law abiding gun owner: never want to use it, never want to be a hero, always sad after use but glad to help so many — Average Joe Politics (@AvJoePolitics) November 7, 2017

Awkward.

Heh. The NRA stopped the Texas shooter. Heh. — Colonel Potter (@laurakpotter94) November 6, 2017

According to the blue checkmark brigade, this man is a terrorist. https://t.co/ipdMURtPFG — Kayla (@VixenRogue) November 6, 2017

This is what all real heroes say. God bless him. https://t.co/LjpAGe0AJU — The H2 (@TheH2) November 6, 2017

***

Related:

‘HOLY SH*T’! Is THIS why Texas killer Devin Patrick Kelley was able to get a gun?

AWFUL: Angry lefties LASH OUT at Christians with #F*ckYourPrayers hashtag

Can’t EVEN! Alyssa Milano’s latest gun control Trump-SLAM deserves the BOSS of ALL reality checks

Debra Messing helps lift Left’s ‘blame NRA/GOP’ narrative to ‘despicable’ new heights

Too LITTLE too LATE: Wil Wheaton tries walking back VILE Texas church shooting tweet, fails miserably