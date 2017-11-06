Hollywood has-beens ranting about gun laws Twitter is our least favorite Twitter … at least for today. Alyssa Milano seriously embarrassed herself last night by sharing super-fail propaganda from Shannon Watts (people, never listen to Shannon Watts), and today she’s not doing much better with this little tidbit.

Trump Signs Bill Revoking Obama-Era Gun Checks for People With Mental Illnesses https://t.co/rIlmV3Ply0 https://t.co/U77NmJntfe — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 6, 2017

Seems Alyssa, like others on the Left, misunderstand why this is a good thing. Obama’s gun check was a gross overreach of government and put people at risk of losing their rights without due process. Instead of discussing the reality of what Trump did, Alyssa is pushing the idea that he is giving guns to crazy people.

She believes it.

And what’s worse is her 3 million moronic followers seem to believe it as well.

It's called due process sweetie. — Facts Matter (@convoice) November 6, 2017

Yeah, sweetie.

Yeah…You might want th read the law first, your blithering idiot — Craig Daliessio (@craigdaliessio) November 6, 2017

She doesn’t have time to research, oppressor! She’s far too busy making a difference politically in a non-partisan way.

HA HA HA HA HA. Sorry, that just cracked us up.

Yeah, due process is only for Weinsteins and other Hollywood type scum. — Jason Steele (@JsonSteele) November 6, 2017

Meep.

I guess you can’t have a gun Alyssa. — 🇺🇸Meggs🌴🎄🇺🇸 (@oldhippiebroad) November 6, 2017

And there you have it.

have you read the bill? it hit the 2A rights of the elderly, soldiers returning to Civilian life, and more. Obama's bill is raw infringement — THX 1138 (@PatriotRussell) November 6, 2017

Has she read the bill … THAT’S hilarious.

You tweeted out yesterday that Tx didn't have background checks on certain rifles. Which is a total fabrication.I don't believe this either — TAmericanDaughter (@tladd58) November 6, 2017

Maybe tweeting about guns just isn’t her thing.

Related:

Debra Messing helps lift Left’s ‘blame NRA/GOP’ narrative to ‘despicable’ new heights

Too LITTLE too LATE: Wil Wheaton tries walking back VILE Texas church shooting tweet, fails miserably