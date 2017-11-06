As Twitchy told you earlier, as per usual, vicious lefties have seized on yesterday’s deadly mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, as not only an opportunity to attack the NRA and gun owners, but also to slime Christians and the notion of prayer.

As it turns out, there’s sadly more where all that came from:

Do a deep dive into the #FuckYourPrayers hashtag. There are plenty of examples of Anti-Christian bigotry — Pastor John Price (@JPrice02) November 6, 2017

Wow, indeed. Here’s just a taste of the hate flowing through that hashtag:

Shut your hypocritical facehole unless you plan on doing more that praying#fuckyourprayers — LynneMarie (@TwinCitiesChick) November 6, 2017

#FuckYourPrayers They do NOTHING — Impeach Trump (@ElectionProtest) November 5, 2017

They need gun control, you piece of ignorant swine #fuckyourprayers https://t.co/eHUJJx1xnL — Nicole BOOnenfant (@NikkyB44) November 5, 2017

How…the fuck… how do these people use a mirror without slashing their own throats in disgust? #FuckYourPrayers https://t.co/gEZTcRkwgZ — Clever Otter (@Clever_Otter) November 5, 2017

#FuckYourPrayers, Ted. You worthless POS, your insistence on doing NOTHING while children DIE 4 PROFITS is obscene!

🖕💩🖕 https://t.co/kMlz9N8jQO — SouthernFriedInfidel (@SFriedInfidel) November 6, 2017

#FuckYourPrayers – until our government steps up to solve this very REAL problem, innocent CHILDREN will keep DYING in the name of profits!👹 https://t.co/eDxp7kTB4U — SouthernFriedInfidel (@SFriedInfidel) November 6, 2017

Those who think praying does anything seem to be the ones who are ignorant. #FuckYourPrayers. Meaningless bullshit — Impeach Trump (@ElectionProtest) November 5, 2017

***

