If the first thing that goes through your head when you read about a monster killing dozens and wounding dozens of people in a church on a Sunday morning is that it was karma, you might need some therapy.

Victims are just a means to an end for gun-grabbers; if they can use them in their agenda they will. It’s not about saving lives for them at this point, it’s about being RIGHT. And they just prove how wrong they are, over and over again.

These people.

They seriously need Jesus.

Don’t you love the ones who can’t figure out how to turn CAPS LOCK off?

Leave it to the Leftists to remind us in a gloriously awful way how little respect and appreciation they have for life.

