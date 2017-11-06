If the first thing that goes through your head when you read about a monster killing dozens and wounding dozens of people in a church on a Sunday morning is that it was karma, you might need some therapy.

The worst of humanity is not only the one who commits such a horrific act but also the ones who mock the victims. pic.twitter.com/ImLySn2Kgp — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) November 5, 2017

Victims are just a means to an end for gun-grabbers; if they can use them in their agenda they will. It’s not about saving lives for them at this point, it’s about being RIGHT. And they just prove how wrong they are, over and over again.

not 'victims' – they were offered education, nutrition, & birth control = the trifecta for prosperity .. they choose guns & religion … — Libi Uremovic (@LibiUremovic) November 6, 2017

These people.

They seriously need Jesus.

OH SO THE WHITE DUDE WENT AND SHOT UP A BUNCHA TRUMP SUPPORTERS IN A CHURCH IS HOW THE MEDIA IS GONNA SPIN IT…OH WELL 🤷🏾‍♂️ — JOEY DIXON TV (@MRJOEYDIXON) November 6, 2017

Don’t you love the ones who can’t figure out how to turn CAPS LOCK off?

Shot dead in church yesterday morning! Rejoice! — Widescreen News (@WidescreenNews) November 6, 2017

Leave it to the Leftists to remind us in a gloriously awful way how little respect and appreciation they have for life.

