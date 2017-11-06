With the disturbing information that’s come out about Sutherland Springs shooter Devin Kelley, a lot of people have understandably been wondering: How on earth was Kelly out there and able to get his hands on a gun?

The gunman who turned a Texas church into a shooting gallery had a turbulent and violent past, including a court-martial from the Air Force for fracturing his baby stepson’s skull, an animal cruelty arrest — and a habit of harassing ex-girlfriends.

“He was very sick in the head,” Katy Landry, a former girlfriend of Devin Patrick Kelley, told NBC News.

Those asking questions may finally have their answer:

What on earth?

No, it doesn’t. And it’s happened before:

Question for gun control fanatics: What law could the government pass that would make them know what the hell they’re doing?

Indeed.

If anything, this makes it even clearer that more government involvement in our lives is the wrong answer to every problem. It’s evidently up to lawful gun owners to protect the public from men like Kelley.

Parting food for thought:

Terrifying.

