With the disturbing information that’s come out about Sutherland Springs shooter Devin Kelley, a lot of people have understandably been wondering: How on earth was Kelly out there and able to get his hands on a gun?

The Texas shooter was even more of a piece of shit than you thought https://t.co/MWC1rohJqW — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) November 6, 2017

More from NBC News:

The gunman who turned a Texas church into a shooting gallery had a turbulent and violent past, including a court-martial from the Air Force for fracturing his baby stepson’s skull, an animal cruelty arrest — and a habit of harassing ex-girlfriends. “He was very sick in the head,” Katy Landry, a former girlfriend of Devin Patrick Kelley, told NBC News.

Those asking questions may finally have their answer:

NPR's @TBowmanNPR reports Kelley was able to purchase firearms because @usairforce failed to enter assault conviction in federal database. — NPR (@NPR) November 6, 2017

Holy shit, from the Air Force pic.twitter.com/cQFf6craeZ — Melissa Jeltsen (@quasimado) November 6, 2017

NEW: U.S. Air Force issues statement saying #SutherlandSprings shooter's domestic violence offense was NOT entered into the NICS database. pic.twitter.com/Y2dLtlAcZB — Alexandra Samuels (@AlexSamuelsx5) November 6, 2017

What on earth?

Human error cost human lives — Liat (@arunningriot) November 6, 2017

Well this doesn't look good. — Joyce Faraone (@factsfaraone) November 6, 2017

No, it doesn’t. And it’s happened before:

Government error was also to blame in Charleston background check. Maybe government incompetence is the problem? https://t.co/riBIuW41xb — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 6, 2017

Question for gun control fanatics: What law could the government pass that would make them know what the hell they’re doing?

The feds can't even competently administer the gun laws already on the books. FFS. https://t.co/2C9jgkHVh1 — Mo Mo (@molratty) November 6, 2017

Hard to blame current gun laws for the tragedy when government incompetence is preventing proper enforcement https://t.co/LlaJWBUia8 — Scott Greer (@ScottMGreer) November 6, 2017

What a horrible screw up by the Federal government. https://t.co/YJNzd6kSDq — Pradheep Shanker MD (@Neoavatara) November 6, 2017

People were willing to hold gun seller to blame for screw up; but now, do we hold the Federal govt to blame for it? Never will happen. — Pradheep Shanker MD (@Neoavatara) November 6, 2017

The instant response by many will be 'Lets spend more money! That'll fix it!' This is why incompetence at Federal level never gets fixed. — Pradheep Shanker MD (@Neoavatara) November 6, 2017

So, we had all the laws we needed, and we have a government that is too incompetent to carry them out. That is the lesson here. — Pradheep Shanker MD (@Neoavatara) November 6, 2017

Indeed.

These people can't input simple names and numbers into a computer system but totally lets hand over healthcare to them. Just amazing. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 6, 2017

If anything, this makes it even clearer that more government involvement in our lives is the wrong answer to every problem. It’s evidently up to lawful gun owners to protect the public from men like Kelley.

Every single gun owner is for making sure this error doesn't happen again. https://t.co/W3qyX31l3R — Mere Dake-O'Connor (@meredithdake) November 6, 2017

Parting food for thought:

Now go back and see how many others were not put in the system https://t.co/60XAzR5HqB — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) November 6, 2017

Terrifying.

