It looks like the big winner of the Democrat caucuses in Nevada is Bernie Sanders.

Sanders tweeted Friday that the Democrat establishment “can’t stop us,” and so far that looks to be the case.

MSNBC wanted to hear what James Carville had to say:

James Carville coming up on MSNBC. This will be fun… — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) February 22, 2020

Yeah, it was something. Carville joined others on MSNBC in not only expressing concern about Sanders, but hammering the DNC as well as the media who he says hasn’t properly “vetted” the socialist senator from Vermont:

James Carville: “if the DNC was running a carnival parade, we’d never get out of the chute” pic.twitter.com/cYXEGNgvVS — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 22, 2020

Would CNN’s Jim Acosta or Brian Stelter care to weigh in about Carville’s slam on the media? The Left has spent years enjoying protection from the media, but now it’s starting to coming back to haunt them. You can’t make this up!

So sad to see the dems in total disarray Maybe they can blame the Russians for that….oh wait they did — jim slater (@jimslater10) February 22, 2020

He’s full of it on a lot of things, spins a ton, etc. but he is smart and definitely entertaining to watch. And he’s panicking like the rest of the establishment Ds. 😂 — 🇺🇸John 🇺🇸 (@DaBearsk35) February 22, 2020

LOL. Listen to Carville describe the current Democratic race. He knows they are SCREWED with Bernie. https://t.co/X1mo5yjna8 — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) February 22, 2020

He's going to end up endorsing Trump, isn't he? https://t.co/ANgK3zhxJW — AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) February 22, 2020

It’s going to be a fun Democratic Convention, isn’t it?

