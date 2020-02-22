As Twitchy reported earlier, 2020 Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders was feeling the burn himself when the Washington Post published a piece claiming that Russia was actively trying to boost his campaign — something he apparently learned about a month ago but kept under the rug until the Post outed him the day before the Nevada caucuses, leading Sanders to suggest the paper sat on the news to hurt him in Nevada.

Now Sanders is hurting himself with his tweets. Look, it’s common knowledge that the DNC kneecapped him in 2016, and it looks like he suspects they’re doing it again — and he could be right. That’s OK, though, because he’s not going to let the establishment, Republican or Democrat, stop his campaign.

I've got news for the Republican establishment. I've got news for the Democratic establishment. They can't stop us. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 22, 2020

Considering Sanders isn’t even technically a Democrat, he managed to tick off the “vote blue no matter who” crowd. He didn’t drop out gracefully in 2016 to pave the road for Hillary Clinton, and now that he’s the frontrunner headed into Super Tuesday with good momentum, Democrats are wondering if he’s going to get President Trump re-elected by splitting the vote.

But they did last time. Just saying. 🙄🤔 — Thought Crimez (@Thought_Crimez) February 22, 2020

Technically the Democratic establishment stopped you in 2016. — The 🐰 FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 22, 2020

Wait, aren’t you trying to get the Democratic nomination? Does this mean you’re going back to being an independent?https://t.co/EnmZI2II8P https://t.co/5zvq7Rflz1 — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) February 22, 2020

Why are you running as a Democrat? Why aren’t you running as an Independent? — JoJo (@JoJoleneLive) February 22, 2020

Because he needs the Democratic establishment money and connections. What a great way to stomp on it. — markira (@markira) February 22, 2020

This is as egomaniacal as when Donald Trump said "I alone can fix it." — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) February 22, 2020

Bernie 2016 supporter here. Drop out. — Dean Steitz (@theminorchords) February 22, 2020

I have news for Bernie: You're part of the establishment. — Styxhexenhammer666 (@Styx666Official) February 22, 2020

This kind of post is exactly why we'll have four more years of Trump and reminds us you're not interested in uniting people. You're running as a Democrat. Stop attacking Democrats. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) February 22, 2020

It’s kind of a strange day to tweet this considering we just found out that Putin and the Russian regime is trying to boost your campaign. — Christopher J. Hale (@chrisjollyhale) February 22, 2020

Bernie, this is not ok. If you are running in the Dem primary then don’t attack the Dems. This kind of rhetoric is divisive. We need to stay united. Russia and Trump are already trying their best to do that, don’t join them. — Chris B (@ChrisBEsq) February 22, 2020

Someone at the next debate needs to ask him about this statement. It really bothers me and a lot of others. What if the other candidates said this? I do not understand his reasoning unless he is playing the same card as 2016. — Beverly Hill (@HillBeverlyhill) February 22, 2020

We cannot nominate someone who doesn't like our party. Terrible. — Groots (@GretaGroots) February 22, 2020

Wait- serious question. I’m so confused by this . I’m a life long Democrat from Massachusetts and a life long fan of yours. Am I the Democratic establishment ? My husband and I are activists. Are we the Democratic establishment ? — Melinda McGraw (@Melinda_McGraw) February 22, 2020

US Senator who caucuses with the Democrats, is running in a Democratic primary, makes use of Democratic Party platform warns non-existent Democratic Party establishment that if he does not win it will be definitely be someone elses fault. — Steven Strauss (@Steven_Strauss) February 22, 2020

Good to know, now the Democratic Party can kick you to the curb. We don't like Impostors. — Badd Company (@BaddCompani) February 22, 2020

That's right Bernie, push all those moderate and conservative Democrats to the GOP. The Corbynization of the Democratic party is almost complete. — DigintheCrates (@ChiSportsHomer) February 22, 2020

Are you now saying you are running against both the Democratic and Republican party? If so, why are you, a life long Independent running in the Democratic primary for a nomination to represent the Democratic party? — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) February 22, 2020

So you’re switching back to Independent? 🤔 — Midwin Charles (@MidwinCharles) February 22, 2020

Putin is helping you. I guess that's why, as a United States Senator, you aren't pressuring Mitch McConnell — daily — to bring election protection legislation to the floor. — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) February 22, 2020

I’m so sick of your bullshit, Bernie. The Dem establishment is not trying to hurt you, but you seem to have no problem hurting them. I will never vote for you. You’ve failed every single time you’ve had a chance to act selflessly. It’s all about you and your messiah complex. — Sean Kent (@seankent) February 22, 2020

You should be running as an Independent. You don't deserve the Democratic votes. — 🖕🏻Aunt Crabby calls Bullshit 🖕🏻 (@DearAuntCrabby) February 22, 2020

Enough with the attacks on the Democratic Party. You know who the “democratic establishment” is? Schmucks like me who gave up making huge salaries so we could work in Washington for low-paying jobs to do good, while Republicans and millionaires like Bernie Sanders slander us. https://t.co/44B21sYsCT — John Aravosis🇺🇸 (@aravosis) February 22, 2020

For those who say be nice to Bernie: When exactly will Bernie start being nice to us? Yet again he’s attacking Democrats. Why should hold our fire when all he does is attack us, and when our silence is going to hand him the nomination & Trump the election? — John Aravosis🇺🇸 (@aravosis) February 22, 2020

Criticism of Democrats, when you're not a Democrat, but want their resources to help you be President has always been the best way to unify the party behind you 🙄 — Marc isn't getting help from Russia (@thegoodfello) February 22, 2020

But Bernie is the establishment. Been feeding off the taxpayer for years — rob craxford (@RobCrax) February 22, 2020

It’s getting to the point where people should weigh a Sanders presidency versus just working our asses off to get a Democratic majority in the Senate to minimize Trump’s second term…somehow I’m sure I’m not alone. — Alfonso Robinson (@ctblogger) February 22, 2020

Republicans have found their best weapon against Democrats Bernie Sanders — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) February 22, 2020

His nasty and divisive candidacy is going to lose us the House. This is unconscionable. — Alexandra (@nycbubbles) February 22, 2020

You’ve been in Congress for 30 years. You are a millionaire with three houses. You fly private. You are the establishment, Bernie Sanders. — Maya Contreras (@mayatcontreras) February 22, 2020

It’s hilarious that Sanders doesn’t realize he’s part of the establishment.

