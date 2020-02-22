The Bernie Bros are convinced that even liberal cable news outlets like CNN and MSNBC are out to sabotage their candidate, and from what we’ve seen, they may very well be right. We don’t know anyone on air who’s talking up Sanders, and then you have the Never Trump clowns like Jennifer Rubin and Max Boot desperately seeking a “moderate” Democrat to stop Sanders so they don’t have to pull the lever for an elderly socialist this November:

"Oh, let's pick the socialist who had a heart attack and won't release his med records *and* turns up his nose at millions to fund a campaign!" Brilliant. Just brilliant. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 19, 2020

Here’s MSNBC’s Chris Matthews pondering Sanders’ lead and wondering if moderate Democrats might prefer to wait out four more years of Trump and vote for a candidate they like rather than vote for Sanders.

Mask off: Chris Matthews suggests Democratic establishment better off with four more years of Trump than Sanders movement reshaping party. pic.twitter.com/XkHt9XOw8i — Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) February 22, 2020

Imagine my shock — Ashliey🌹 (@Ashliey10357605) February 22, 2020

Matthews had already made enemies of the Bernie Bros when he mused on air about executions in Central Park under a socialist Sanders regime:

Chris Matthews started out saying he has views of socialism that he's willing he's happy to talk about in private with people and then IMMEDIATELY starts talking about how if there's socialism he's going to be executed in the middle of central park by Fidel Castro personally. — Kombiz Lavasany (@kombiz) February 8, 2020

Who needs Russian meddling when you have Chris Matthews! — allan, healthcare voter (@allan_mckay) February 22, 2020

BRUH — Conspicuous User (@UserConspicuous) February 22, 2020

I'm just so disappointed. I had high hopes for Chris. 😂 — My chemical imbalance (@FridgeRaider525) February 22, 2020

Do we really need to be putting 'Mask off' in every tweet about CNN or MSNBC when we've known that they've been like this for decades now? — Robert Bromberger (@Thescaredshadow) February 22, 2020

The point is that although we knew they secretly thought it, it's kind of crazy for them to come out and say it. — Donald Chappell (@ImDonny) February 22, 2020

That's it Chris! YOU'RE GOING TO CENTRAL PARK! — The Silver Prick (@SilverPrick) February 22, 2020

What nonsense. What poison. @HardballChris has effectively become nothing but a blabbermouth in the worst possible sense of the word. — Serena Vasquez (@w8awhile) February 22, 2020

Yup they’d rather lose to Trump than win with Bernie — Reggie Novak (@RedgeMaster) February 22, 2020

For the record @HardballChris would rather have a lawless Nazi running the country than single payer healthcare — Erik Truedson (@eriktruedson) February 22, 2020

There’s no such thing as “four more years of Trump”. If he has four more years to pack the courts, dismantle the civil service, and broker interference in our elections, we will never get the country back. We get him out now or become a Putin-style crony republic. — Mark Russell (@Manruss) February 22, 2020

Omg, he actually said it …. holy crap … — Alice 🌹 (@Alice_Tucker_) February 22, 2020

Unhinged old man yells at audience. — super soldier 🌙 (@shaylakraze) February 22, 2020

He’s right. Bernie is just the left side of the populist coin. He would have zero congressional support and he would get sued continuously — Purple State Peon (@archiopoli2) February 22, 2020

We are better off with Trump than ANY of the Democratic nominees. Because they are all terrible, crooked or political dinosaurs. Out of 330 million people, this was the best they could offer the American public? — Lord of the cats (@onefuriouscat) February 22, 2020

It’s the Bernie Bros vs. the liberal media and we’re here for it.

