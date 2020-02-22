The Bernie Bros are convinced that even liberal cable news outlets like CNN and MSNBC are out to sabotage their candidate, and from what we’ve seen, they may very well be right. We don’t know anyone on air who’s talking up Sanders, and then you have the Never Trump clowns like Jennifer Rubin and Max Boot desperately seeking a “moderate” Democrat to stop Sanders so they don’t have to pull the lever for an elderly socialist this November:

Here’s MSNBC’s Chris Matthews pondering Sanders’ lead and wondering if moderate Democrats might prefer to wait out four more years of Trump and vote for a candidate they like rather than vote for Sanders.

Matthews had already made enemies of the Bernie Bros when he mused on air about executions in Central Park under a socialist Sanders regime:

Trending

It’s the Bernie Bros vs. the liberal media and we’re here for it.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bernie SandersChris MatthewsDonald Trumpfour more yearsMSNBC