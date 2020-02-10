Bernie Sanders appears to be surging in polls:
For the first time, Sanders leads Biden in a national Quinnipiac poll. Previous poll was conducted right before Iowa and released Jan. 28.
Sanders 25% (+4)
Biden 17% (-9)
Bloomberg 15% (+7)
Warren 14% (-1)
Buttigieg 10% (+4)
Klobuchar 4% (-3)
— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) February 10, 2020
And that’s got WaPo Conservative Blogger™ Jennifer Rubin very concerned:
So who’s the moderate to stop Bernie?
— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 10, 2020
What’s wrong, Jennifer? Feel like you’re losing control of the runaway train?
ha ha ha ha ha
— It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 10, 2020
Oh you poor soul… https://t.co/Bc7Gnusti0
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 10, 2020
📣 They aren't going to let Rubin or Kristol pick their nominee!
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 10, 2020
Hate it when that happens.
Lol, pick a lane. You did this to you.
— jsparker3 (@jsparker31) February 10, 2020
Enjoy your new party, @JRubinBlogger
— Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) February 10, 2020