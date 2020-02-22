Once again, Twitchy has teamed up with Decision Desk HQ to bring you live results, this time from the Nevada caucuses. Look for a post called “LIVE: 2020 Nevada caucus results” later on tonight as results start coming in and then keep the tab open for live updates.

Did Elizabeth Warren’s evisceration of Michael Bloomberg during this week’s Democratic debate give her a badly needed boost? Will Joe Biden wise up and drop out? Will the Nevada Culinary Union’s non-endorsement have any effect? And who’s the real frontrunner at this point: Bernie Sanders or Pete Buttigieg? The polls suggest Buttigieg might have a rude awakening in Nevada:

New Nevada poll has Sanders in the lead for the first time. Buttigieg, Klobuchar struggling a bit despite their strong showings in New Hampshire.https://t.co/peevytD4KF Sanders 25%

Biden 18%

Warren 13%

Steyer 11%

Buttigieg 10%

Klobuchar 10% — Nathan McDermott (@natemcdermott) February 14, 2020

It has to be embarrassing to be polling worse than Tom Steyer. No more Klo-mentum?

As a taster, we’ll put the results of the first alignment here:

Related: