Principled conservative Joe Walsh has dropped out of the race, so unfortunately for Bill Kristol, it looks like the only options he’s going to have in November are Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders, who’s already been declared the winner in Nevada. We’ve had fun with the NeverTrumpers who’ve vowed to vote Democrat rather than pull the lever for Trump, and a bunch, like Jennifer Rubin and Max Boot, seem upset that their new friends in the Democratic Party are going to hand them a socialist to vote for.

Here’s Kristol as the Nevada returns keep rolling in:

Don't worry. The Lincoln Project will stop 'em. 😂 — Krian Brassenstein (@KBrassenstein) February 22, 2020

Condolences to “principled conservatism,” I’m sure they’ll see fit that you get an extra stuffing of straw in your pillow at the Gulag. — The Last Bewildered Samurai (@SilverPatriot1) February 22, 2020

Cry more, Lib — (•_•) (@AsTheWorldBurnz) February 22, 2020

Your inner socialist can come out of the closet now.https://t.co/v6JtnkXUdo — mallen (@mallen2010) February 22, 2020

You earned it, buddy. — Joe (B) [for Bastard] (@Josef_Lemonovic) February 22, 2020

Cry more lib. — 🇺🇸Jake Dylans🇺🇸 (@JakeDylans) February 22, 2020

I love what's become of you. — Puthy Kitten (@PuthyKitten) February 22, 2020

You had a hand in it, nitwit. — Phil. (@philthatremains) February 22, 2020

Your own fault.

It's what you wanted, Democrat. — 5..6..7..8..Pounce! aka HB (@OnPointe28) February 22, 2020

Principled conservatives haven’t helped by telling everyone to vote Democrat. — LiterallyYourMom🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@KristinBoymom) February 22, 2020

This is your party now bro. Enjoy! — KekYuga2020 (@KYuga2020) February 22, 2020

Ahoy matey ⛵⛵⛵⛵⛵⛵ — Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) February 22, 2020

I love the so called conservatives ushering in American Communism because Trump’s conservatism isn’t perfect. — Huy Fong (@Mott5) February 22, 2020

Eat it all up with a spoon, to savor every last drop. pic.twitter.com/LOvVg0vP8g — BMP (@BlMarketParade) February 22, 2020

You deserve it — Deegan Douglas III (@Ballsville) February 22, 2020

well that's a shame — Roger the Dodger (@RogerThomas1288) February 22, 2020

Quick, what does Molly Jong Fast think? — pikeman (@the_pike_man) February 22, 2020

Your party…have fun with that 🤣🤣🤣 — EMM (@mm77atl) February 22, 2020

Feeling the Bern? — ScottyDo (@ScottyDo27) February 22, 2020

Tfw you know you’re gonna have to vote Socialism because you sold your soul to Democrats — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 22, 2020

We all know you're going to vote for Bernie — Vareck the Smiling Demon Jew (@VareckDemon) February 22, 2020

Can't wait to read the "Bulwark's Case for Voting Bernie" editorial. That is, unless it has already been written — S-word Survivor (@goywithaploy3) February 22, 2020

You helped build this. Take a bow. — K. Silkwood (@EnterNameHere01) February 22, 2020

No refunds Have fun with the Democrats. — random thoughts (@musings_n) February 22, 2020

“We are all Democrats now.” Except for the Democratic frontrunner, who’s an Independent. Ironic.

I'm still just floored Rubin/Nichole/Kristol/Boot/Sykes all thought they had the influence on the left to think their voters would listen to them. Where did they get this idea? I'm genuinely asking. Is this just ego? — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 22, 2020

Related: