Principled conservative Joe Walsh has dropped out of the race, so unfortunately for Bill Kristol, it looks like the only options he’s going to have in November are Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders, who’s already been declared the winner in Nevada. We’ve had fun with the NeverTrumpers who’ve vowed to vote Democrat rather than pull the lever for Trump, and a bunch, like Jennifer Rubin and Max Boot, seem upset that their new friends in the Democratic Party are going to hand them a socialist to vote for.

Here’s Kristol as the Nevada returns keep rolling in:

“We are all Democrats now.” Except for the Democratic frontrunner, who’s an Independent. Ironic.

