We’ve known from their tweets that principled conservatives like Jennifer Rubin and Max Boot and Bill Kristol have been trying to steer their new friends in the Democratic party to go a little more moderate than socialist Bernie Sanders — wouldn’t Joe Biden be a great alternative to President Trump?

So as Sanders gets ready to take another state, let’s tune in to MSNBC to hear things from a liberal perspective. The hosts over at MSNBC must be cheering a Sanders win, right?

Here’s Joy Reid telling Democrats they’d better “sober up” and do something about Bernie:

AMAZING @JoyAnnReid as @BernieSanders crushes #NevadaCaucus. 1) Reid & @msnbc JUST NOW realize the working class in America is DESPERATE and ANGRY at their corporate neoliberal club. 2) Reid essentially tells Dems to "figure out what you're gonna do" to stop Sanders pic.twitter.com/iuJKxq7CXc — Jordan (@JordanChariton) February 22, 2020

The Bernie Bros are actually calling MSNBC right-wing and Joy Reid and Chris Matthews “corporate neoliberals.” This is great.

Here’s Nicolle Wallace going on about “dark arts.”

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace on Sanders’ Nevada win on the media’s waning influence: "The Sanders campaign, the Trump campaign, they have taken these things to dark arts.” pic.twitter.com/4QV5PTygp2 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 23, 2020

Unintentionally revealing comment from Nichole Wallace just now: “I have no idea what voters think about anything any more.” — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) February 22, 2020

And Chris Matthews managed to alienate and offend quite a few Bernie Bros by likening his win in Nevada to “the Germans overrunning The Maginot Line in 1940.”

Chris Matthews compares Bernie winning Nevada to France falling to the Nazis in 1940

pic.twitter.com/qTGajdnr2L — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 22, 2020

MSNBC is must watch TV right now. Chris Matthews just likened Bernie’s win in Nevada tonight to the Germans overrunning The Maginot Line in 1940 — Chris Hansen (@tankcat) February 22, 2020

never thought part of my job would be pleading with a national news network to stop likening the campaign of a jewish presidential candidate whose family was wiped out by the nazis to the third reich. but here we are. https://t.co/2G1bqZ6bkI — mike casca (@cascamike) February 22, 2020

I completely agree — a far better analogy is to say Sanders has stormed the Democratic Party like the Bolsheviks stormed the Winter Palace. https://t.co/hmt3Tlbids — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) February 22, 2020

Trump has a Jewish advisor who is compared to Goebbels. That line has already been crossed. Not that it makes this right. But perhaps this give people on the left who make such analogies pause. — Ryan Quattro (@forzaquattro77) February 22, 2020

I mean…. they’ve been calling a Jewish advisor the president a Nazi, why would they stop now? https://t.co/Xd9HINEkdQ — Jay Malak (@KobbeMalak) February 22, 2020

Probably true but there are a million other ways he could have made his point that don’t involve the holocaust https://t.co/14fFnuPBnt — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 22, 2020

MSNBC isn't allowed to convince us that they all of a sudden care about a commie becoming the Democratic nominee because they've spent years refusing to ask Bernie simple questions like "do you believe the outcome of the Cold War was good?" — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 22, 2020

So, now it's a chill down his spine. — Conservative Media Report (@CMRAmerica) February 22, 2020

Chris Matthews prefers the old way of getting into office, lie and double down, then once in office push your radical liberal ideology. — Mr Reward Failure (@MrRewardFailure) February 23, 2020

If I didn’t love this country so much, I’d pray for a Bernie win just to see the look on the faces of his supporters when he blows up everything to hell and back. Good thing that ain’t happening. — Just June 🥚🐇🌸 (@MissJitter) February 22, 2020

Chris has been red pilled! — Dave’s Twitty Life (@davestwittylife) February 22, 2020

Eating their own… love it — mcirishcat (@mcirishcat) February 22, 2020

Chickens coming home to roost. You all created this mess, you need to own it. — v (@vvt7777) February 22, 2020

It's so satisfying. It's like Christmas in February. Hardball Chris hating on the Democratic frontrunner. #NevadaCaucus — Government Cheese (@Stimulus4U) February 22, 2020

I am beginning to like Chris! What woke him up? — Tony Pack (@Pacman1Pack) February 22, 2020

I really hope it’s Bernie. Trump will crush him! Also, he would take the house down with him and also increase the Republican majority in the senate. Bloodbath for the Democrats! Awesome! #NevadaCaucus2020 — Louden Swain (@LoudenSwain6) February 22, 2020

MSNBC sure has a lot of commentators who hate Sanders. — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) February 22, 2020

The Bernie Bros are ready and willing to burn it all down … even the liberal media.

Related: