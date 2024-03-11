If This is How San Francisco Does Events We'd DEFINITELY Prefer to Stay at Home

Pam Keith 'Esq.' Uncorks Bizarre, Rambling Plan to Make Gavin Newsom and Pete...
Coucy
Coucy  |  9:00 PM on March 11, 2024
AngieArtist

San Francisco is a very weird place. On the one hand, you have a city filled with homeless people, crime, and store closures due to all of the homeless people and the crime. On the other hand, while Rome merrily burns in the background, you have a large cohort of insanely wealthy and almost universally liberal tech billionaire types who are hanging out in their mansions worth millions of dollars and throwing parties like this:

No Alcohol AND a 'supplements buffet'?! Woohoo!

Bryan Johnson is a particularly strange character on the tech landscape, of course. He's notable culturally for being on some kind of bizarre quest to live forever by using blood transfusions with his son... and helping his father live forever by giving his father his own blood. We've discussed Bryan before because he recently posted to Twitter letting everyone know how much more... virile his lifestyle has made him by showing a graph of... well, look for yourself. So honestly it's not that shocking that this is the kind of party that a legendarily weird character like Bryan Johnson is throwing, but someone going to the party and then talking about how great it was... that's pure San Francisco. 

It's hard to imagine anything that would define it better, yeah.

Talk about an understatement!

Every generation or two we have to find out how horrible Utilitarianism is as a way of living all over again because these types of people refuse to read history books.

This news is sure to delight everyone down at the Temple.

It's so bizarre to see the liberal tech elites on the one hand descend into a life of hedonistic debauchery on so many fronts, while elements of that same group also get really involved in... whatever the heck this 'party' is. Nobody's saying that everybody has to get sloshed and stay up until 4 AM to have a great party, but we're definitely saying that this 'event' should be legally barred from being considered entertaining by anyone, and we might consider having attended and enjoyed it as a reasonable excuse for institutionalizing the person who enjoyed it.

***

