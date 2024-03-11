If This is How San Francisco Does Events We'd DEFINITELY Prefer to Stay at Home

San Francisco is a very weird place. On the one hand, you have a city filled with homeless people, crime, and store closures due to all of the homeless people and the crime. On the other hand, while Rome merrily burns in the background, you have a large cohort of insanely wealthy and almost universally liberal tech billionaire types who are hanging out in their mansions worth millions of dollars and throwing parties like this:

Love how San Francisco does events these days:

- No alcohol

- Daytime (everyone needs to be in bed by 9 pm with a perfect sleep score 😁)

- Ice baths

- Supplements buffet

- Trampoline

- Push-ups as an ultimate dance move?



Thank you @bryan_johnson @chefjeffsf for organizing 🙏 pic.twitter.com/zmyxsC68QE — Tatiana Gulenkina (@TGulenkina) March 9, 2024

No Alcohol AND a 'supplements buffet'?! Woohoo!

Bryan Johnson is a particularly strange character on the tech landscape, of course. He's notable culturally for being on some kind of bizarre quest to live forever by using blood transfusions with his son... and helping his father live forever by giving his father his own blood. We've discussed Bryan before because he recently posted to Twitter letting everyone know how much more... virile his lifestyle has made him by showing a graph of... well, look for yourself. So honestly it's not that shocking that this is the kind of party that a legendarily weird character like Bryan Johnson is throwing, but someone going to the party and then talking about how great it was... that's pure San Francisco.

From a gay city to an autistic city. It’s wild to see the transformation. — Randy Treibel (@RandyTreibel) March 10, 2024

I swear every SF post i see just convinces me to stay further away from it. — Rent Seeking Missile (@rentdueeveryday) March 10, 2024

Platonic ideal of boredom. — Friar Zero (@DancingOwlbear) March 10, 2024

It's hard to imagine anything that would define it better, yeah.

Dorkfest looks pretty sweet. If you’re autistic and like to inject Botox in your penis. — InnocenceCapital.AI (🍆,🍆) (@InnocenceCapit1) March 10, 2024

ngl, I’d rather take my own eyes out with a metal spork than go to an event like this — Leo Zhadanovsky (leozh.net on bluesky) (@leozh) March 10, 2024

seems rather joyless — Marcus Porcius (@Marcus___Cato) March 10, 2024

Talk about an understatement!

This is why I rarely leave the Midwest https://t.co/jly2wNU8bY — BoHo Chicagoan (@Eric_Erins) March 10, 2024

I would rather be dead by 50 https://t.co/1MR6GVInaI — Mocha (@Mochak92) March 10, 2024

happiness will not be found in "sleep scores" or "supplement buffets." it will not be found in optimization. https://t.co/UemeDM3AWr — Magdalene J. Taylor (@magdajtaylor) March 10, 2024

Every generation or two we have to find out how horrible Utilitarianism is as a way of living all over again because these types of people refuse to read history books.

On second thought I preferred it when San Fran was a mad max hellscape https://t.co/7kPQUDn9uF — peepeepoopoo (@DeepDishEnjoyer) March 10, 2024

Of all the major US cities, SF seems like the worst to me ngl https://t.co/fKfgTSDaWQ — Nikolaj🍦🇺🇦 (@nikicaga) March 10, 2024

love that mormons are no longer the least fun people in america. chalk that up for a win. https://t.co/94dm8ctY7O — na-baron feyd rautha harkgnomen (@nihilists4jesus) March 11, 2024

This news is sure to delight everyone down at the Temple.

It's so bizarre to see the liberal tech elites on the one hand descend into a life of hedonistic debauchery on so many fronts, while elements of that same group also get really involved in... whatever the heck this 'party' is. Nobody's saying that everybody has to get sloshed and stay up until 4 AM to have a great party, but we're definitely saying that this 'event' should be legally barred from being considered entertaining by anyone, and we might consider having attended and enjoyed it as a reasonable excuse for institutionalizing the person who enjoyed it.

