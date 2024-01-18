Philip Bump: Everybody Needs to Stop Doing Their Own Research and Start Listening to Philip Bump

If you've ever found yourself in a debate with anyone who's on the left on Twitter you've likely been told to 'educate yourself' or that 'it's not my job to do your research for you!' by your antagonist. Of course in many respects this isn't the worst advice in the world, having an informed opinion is always preferable, right? Our entire modern system of academia is based on this principle (... at least in theory), that it's better to have an educated and informed workforce and electorate than it is to not.

Of course the problem with people actually 'educating themself' and going off to do research on a topic to draw their own conclusion is that sometimes that conclusion doesn't sync up with the conclusion that your 'betters' in the major media outlets would prefer that you draw... and we can't have that! If people started thinking for themselves imagine all the harm it could cause!

Well don't worry, Philip Bump has arrived to inform everyone of the dangers of actually doing your own research on topics... Because of course it's Philip Bump who's out there White Knighting for just listening to journalists rather than looking into things for yourself. Bad things happen to Philip Bump when he's around people who think for themself and ask inconvenient questions.

Recently published research indicates that digging for more information about a false claim can just reinforce the claim. Mix in deliberate misrepresentations and things get even worse. https://t.co/xMOtEJTms3 — Philip Bump (@pbump) January 18, 2024

The Washington Post has shown in the past that it agrees with Bump that he is beyond question, so they're clearly cool with this line of reasoning since they keep publishing Bump and fighting for him when people call him out for stuff. Shocking, right?

We should all listen to Bump! Bump knows best! Even God regularly turns to Bump to get things right pic.twitter.com/gP382gLeQe — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) January 18, 2024

OMG, this is real. They don’t want you to be sheep, the absolutely need you to be sheep, or their veneer of authority and importance is removed.



No matter how much you hate the news media, it isn’t enough. pic.twitter.com/w2Dr1yAytz — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 18, 2024

He’s still butthurt about that podcast pic.twitter.com/XpJGvgGxwM — Jay Collinwood (@collinwood_j) January 18, 2024

This much is clear!

“Do some research!” *does research, comes to conclusion*. “NO NO! You’re wrong! The (subject matter of choice) is settled and are you a (doctor, scientist, lawyer)!?” — Methyl Head 🤘🛠️ 🤘 (@tractordoctor79) January 18, 2024

“Shut up and believe what we tell you.”



Are you guys still wondering why trust in the media is at an all time low? — Rebecca Tucker (@RebeccaTucker85) January 18, 2024

I thought they teach you at school to think by yourself and questions things, I guess I was wrong. I should just follow blindly whatever is written in the media. — Seoul Spleen (@seoulspleen) January 18, 2024

Philip Bump is better than you. Philip Bump is smarter than you. Don't question Philip Bump, just accept that he knows what he's talking about at all times and things will be perfect!

Is Phil opening up about his research experience? — JWF (@JammieWF) January 18, 2024

Reading the Washington Post is a good way to end up being wrong. — Kip 𝕏 Drordy (@CowanNot) January 18, 2024

Well, it's Philip Bump; being wrong is an area in which he has a good deal of expertise. — David Gaw 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@davidgaw) January 18, 2024

It's true, Philip Bump is an acknowledged expert on the art of being wrong about stuff.

How telling that Bump turned off his replies for this.



Orwell was warning us about people like you, Philip. He wasn't writing an instruction manual. https://t.co/uaMJRwIrMj pic.twitter.com/noSBefsBD0 — Big Jarhead (@big_jarhead) January 18, 2024

Un-huh. But when activists disguised as “journalists” do the research — many with no more expertise than a BA in “communications”— it’s totally trustworthy. https://t.co/vcGr8JhwiW — Robert J. Hutchinson (@Bob_Hutchinson) January 18, 2024

So we should just follow along blindly? Do what our betters tell us to do, keep our heads down, mouth shut? Thank goodness we've had plenty of people through history who dared to question the establishment. 🙄 https://t.co/UlRu12ogtB — Stacy in NC (@sbkcinnc) January 18, 2024

Don't question, never question. Philip Bump and the Washington Post know what's best for you, just trust them! Hey, where are you going?

There was a time in American history when the media was generally trusted, with CBS News host Walter Cronkite once having been considered 'the most trusted man in America'... but those days are long past. The rise to prominence of Fox News and CNN with their '24 Hours News' model debatably began the slow collapse of trust in the bite-sized news chunks during the nightly news hour as being the main source of information for most, and the rise of the internet the with a mass ability to do your own research most certainly rang the death knell for that, as well as for the dominance of the print media over the narrative. People like Philip Bump long for a time when their word, proclaimed from their high perch at one of the nations 'premier' media organizations, was the center around which the entire world seemed to circle... but that time is gone, in large part because people have learned that in many cases they had been being misled by them all along.

Please ignore Philip Bump and go do your own research, learn what's going on in the world as best you can and if you like then approach traditional news outlets and compare what they say with what you've found yourself. Trust the experts... but only so far, and be on the lookout for them to be... massaging their message to make you think one way or another.

God gave you a brain, feel free to use it.

***

