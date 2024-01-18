DA Fani Willis Writes’Some People Will Never Be Able to Respect African Americans’
Cyberattack at UC Irvine Sends Some to the Hospital Because of... Graphic Pictures?
Hip-Hop Star Blasts Biden: ‘Too Old to Be Our President'
The Strange New Respect for John Fetterman Continues As He Calls Out Slimy...
The Latest Insanity: Thieves' Privacy and 'Privilege Wheels'
Biden Looks for Rep He Just Took a Photo With at NC Event...
Light Him UP: Anna Paulina Luna BLASTS Cato's David Bier for Laughing About...
Brian Stelter Shares Warning About Disinformation and Self-Awareness Takes Another Holiday
Media Gobble Up White House Lie About Dead Illegal Immigrants
Dan Goldman's FACE While Calling Southern Border Secure Shows Even HE Doesn't Believe...
Simple Demonstration by VA Republican Nick Freitas Hilariously OWNS Feds and Climate Chang...
Take the L! Dem AZ Candidate Ruben Gallego's Race Card Declined BIG TIME...
Mich. Gov. Whitmer Reportedly Has a Book on the Way (and Is Getting...
Dana Loesch Breaks the Entire Freaking Internet (Wins/Loses Twitter-X) By Posting These 5...

Philip Bump: Everybody Needs to Stop Doing Their Own Research and Start Listening to Philip Bump

Coucy
Coucy  |  6:00 PM on January 18, 2024
AngieArtist

If you've ever found yourself in a debate with anyone who's on the left on Twitter you've likely been told to 'educate yourself' or that 'it's not my job to do your research for you!' by your antagonist. Of course in many respects this isn't the worst advice in the world, having an informed opinion is always preferable, right? Our entire modern system of academia is based on this principle (... at least in theory), that it's better to have an educated and informed workforce and electorate than it is to not. 

Advertisement

Of course the problem with people actually 'educating themself' and going off to do research on a topic to draw their own conclusion is that sometimes that conclusion doesn't sync up with the conclusion that your 'betters' in the major media outlets would prefer that you draw... and we can't have that! If people started thinking for themselves imagine all the harm it could cause! 

Well don't worry, Philip Bump has arrived to inform everyone of the dangers of actually doing your own research on topics... Because of course it's Philip Bump who's out there White Knighting for just listening to journalists rather than looking into things for yourself. Bad things happen to Philip Bump when he's around people who think for themself and ask inconvenient questions.

The Washington Post has shown in the past that it agrees with Bump that he is beyond question, so they're clearly cool with this line of reasoning since they keep publishing Bump and fighting for him when people call him out for stuff. Shocking, right?

Recommended

DA Fani Willis Writes’Some People Will Never Be Able to Respect African Americans’
Brett T.
Advertisement

This much is clear!

Philip Bump is better than you. Philip Bump is smarter than you. Don't question Philip Bump, just accept that he knows what he's talking about at all times and things will be perfect!

It's true, Philip Bump is an acknowledged expert on the art of being wrong about stuff.

Advertisement

Don't question, never question. Philip Bump and the Washington Post know what's best for you, just trust them! Hey, where are you going?

There was a time in American history when the media was generally trusted, with CBS News host Walter Cronkite once having been considered 'the most trusted man in America'... but those days are long past. The rise to prominence of Fox News and CNN with their '24 Hours News' model debatably began the slow collapse of trust in the bite-sized news chunks during the nightly news hour as being the main source of information for most, and the rise of the internet the with a mass ability to do your own research most certainly rang the death knell for that, as well as for the dominance of the print media over the narrative. People like Philip Bump long for a time when their word, proclaimed from their high perch at one of the nations 'premier' media organizations, was the center around which the entire world seemed to circle... but that time is gone, in large part because people have learned that in many cases they had been being misled by them all along.

Advertisement

Please ignore Philip Bump and go do your own research, learn what's going on in the world as best you can and if you like then approach traditional news outlets and compare what they say with what you've found yourself. Trust the experts... but only so far, and be on the lookout for them to be... massaging their message to make you think one way or another. 

God gave you a brain, feel free to use it.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: RESEARCH PHILIP BUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DA Fani Willis Writes’Some People Will Never Be Able to Respect African Americans’
Brett T.
Cyberattack at UC Irvine Sends Some to the Hospital Because of... Graphic Pictures?
Coucy
Light Him UP: Anna Paulina Luna BLASTS Cato's David Bier for Laughing About Child Trafficking
Grateful Calvin
Biden Looks for Rep He Just Took a Photo With at NC Event (Who Was Not There)
Doug P.
The Strange New Respect for John Fetterman Continues As He Calls Out Slimy Senator Menendez
justmindy
Biden Groupie JoJoFromJerz TRIES Picking a Fight with Adam Carolla Over Fauci and LOL Someone Call 9-1-1
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
DA Fani Willis Writes’Some People Will Never Be Able to Respect African Americans’ Brett T.
Advertisement