WaPoo: Philip Bump Steps in It Trying to Fact Check DeSantis's Map of San Francisco

He did it. The doggone son of a gun did it. Philip Bump fact-checked the poop map used by Ron DeSantis in his debate against Gavin Newsom.

As Twitchy readers know, the Florida politician used the fecal figure to dump on conditions in the Golden Gate City under the steaming pile that has been Newsom's leadership.

To be clear, nobody who saw DeSantis's image of browntown San Francisco believed the entire city was entirely encased in a brown sheath of bygone Thanksgiving food kitchen dinners.

The point was clear: There is an excrement excess in the Californian city, and it's not exactly a secret. Newsom bears some responsibility for that.

Hahahaha, he’s fact checking the poop map https://t.co/1aU4rL15zo — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) December 2, 2023

Democracy dies in the dungheap, or something.

This is supposed to be a defense of San Francisco.



They went with “the poop marks aren’t actually that big!” https://t.co/c826PNxU4H — RBe (@RBPundit) December 2, 2023

Seriously, that was the gist of the WaPo Bump dump.

According to Bump:

That is not what the actual map looks like, though. What’s above is an image pretty clearly meant to heighten the sense that San Francisco is buried under mounds of excrement which, multiple people (and this webcam) can attest, is not the case.

Guys … he linked out to a webcam image that consists mostly of a rooftop and the San Francisco Bay.

'Look, folks! No poop!'

I’d say one human poop on the street is too much human poop on the street. https://t.co/ZlyDzlE60u — The Jorster (@jorster) December 2, 2023

Philip doesn't get it.

This isn't the first … uh … journalistic vowel movement … from Philip Bump that has generated such a response. It won't be the last.

Closed replies because Phil likes poop sidewalks. https://t.co/CTwgkmQFgL — MissUSA1776 (@real_miss_kim) December 2, 2023

This is what he does now, and then he locks replies so nobody can respond because 'democracy' or something.

Are you kidding right now?

Dude. They have a poop map and a poop app.



That is NOT normal. https://t.co/dHRW79sVtE — Kel in Cali (@KinCali1) December 2, 2023

They. Have. A. Poop. App.

lol y'all got this dork factchecking turds. https://t.co/VW2QEUdKDC — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) December 2, 2023

Bump always finds a way to step in it.

The purple is where you’ll find piles of Philip Bump articles https://t.co/2Hv3UcAqaI pic.twitter.com/2AcvLdU4e9 — Magills (@magills_) December 2, 2023

Bwahaha!

The appropriate response should have been “no one should be taking a dump on the sidewalk.” https://t.co/C5m8C4IuPS — Long Monkeypox (@podiatristdon) December 2, 2023

Right?! In the universe of possible responses to this caca catastrophe, taking a deep dive into the size of the map's stool samples would not be our first choice. Honestly, it wouldn't even be … number two.

You're welcome.

Go with “there’s really not that much 💩 on the streets” Democrats.



I dare you. 😂 https://t.co/eBxs5pXvhd — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) December 2, 2023

Do it.

LOLOLOL!

"Why the San Francisco poop map is misleading" - Glenn Kessler tomorrow https://t.co/gOY35m2leF — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 1, 2023

So close, Steeze. So close.

The @WashingtonPost is so in the tank for the Democrats it now has its fact checker fact checking excrement. You just cannot make this stuff up. https://t.co/W2XtymcBBA — David Blackmon's Energy Absurdity (@EnergyAbsurdity) December 2, 2023

You just can't make this s … Anyhoo.

Private Turd Class Bump, reporting for duty. https://t.co/D1JUTamiGl — Kyochi Myogo (@Kyochi_Myogo) December 2, 2023

Nice.

Live shot of Philip Bump approaching this fact-check.

More Bump:

You’ll notice an important bit of data that DeSantis didn’t mention: it shows human waste reported from 2011 to 2019 — a span of nine years.

Great point, Phil. The dookie deluge has had an additional four years to pile up under Newsom's reign.

Uh, this isn’t helping your buddy Gavin, Phil.



Just look at poor Market St. It’s overflowing. 😭💩



Thanks for highlighting the insane amount of poop on the Poop Map, tho. https://t.co/RMzThiaFdW pic.twitter.com/snJpKGxnwW — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) December 2, 2023

This is where we are. The Washington Post has been reduced to sh**posting for Democrats. Keep wiping up after them, guys. It ain't helping.

***

