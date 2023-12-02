BINGO! James Woods & MANY Others Answer Question About Why Climate Conferences Aren't...
Pope Francis Is Wrong To Call Israel's War In Gaza 'Terrorism'
Irony Alert: Blizzard Freezes Private Jets Destined For Dubai Global Warming Conference
Dead Career Walking! Susan Sarandon Is Very Sorry Her Anti-Jewish Remarks Hurt Her
LAST CHANCE: Special 48 Hour Twitchy Blowout Sale
Bidenomics, Baby: The Atlantic Says Inflation Is Your Fault
Kamala Harris Says 'We Have to Revitalize the Palestinian Authority' (and What Does...
Mom Pleads For Mercy For Teen Who Beat Teacher Over Nintendo Switch
Biden WH's Inflation Strategy: Hoping Everybody's Economically Illiterate
It Took U.N. Women Nearly 2 Months to Say THIS About the Hamas...
Straightforward Facts: WATCH Mike Johnson Discuss Biden Corruption, Impeachment Process
Here's Kamala Harris Aboard Her Jet Headed to Oil Rich Area to Take...
James Woods Demolishes Democrats in a Series of Posts Following George Santos Expulsion
'Regarding John': Senator Fetterman Calls For Bob Menendez To Be Expelled From Senate...

WaPoo: Philip Bump Steps in It Trying to Fact Check DeSantis's Map of San Francisco

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  3:30 PM on December 02, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

He did it. The doggone son of a gun did it. Philip Bump fact-checked the poop map used by Ron DeSantis in his debate against Gavin Newsom.

As Twitchy readers know, the Florida politician used the fecal figure to dump on conditions in the Golden Gate City under the steaming pile that has been Newsom's leadership.

Advertisement

To be clear, nobody who saw DeSantis's image of browntown San Francisco believed the entire city was entirely encased in a brown sheath of bygone Thanksgiving food kitchen dinners.

The point was clear: There is an excrement excess in the Californian city, and it's not exactly a secret. Newsom bears some responsibility for that.

Democracy dies in the dungheap, or something.

Seriously, that was the gist of the WaPo Bump dump.

According to Bump:

That is not what the actual map looks like, though. What’s above is an image pretty clearly meant to heighten the sense that San Francisco is buried under mounds of excrement which, multiple people (and this webcam) can attest, is not the case.

Guys … he linked out to a webcam image that consists mostly of a rooftop and the San Francisco Bay.

'Look, folks! No poop!'

Recommended

BINGO! James Woods & MANY Others Answer Question About Why Climate Conferences Aren't Done Over Zoom
Doug P.
Advertisement

Philip doesn't get it.

This isn't the first … uh … journalistic vowel movement … from Philip Bump that has generated such a response. It won't be the last.

This is what he does now, and then he locks replies so nobody can respond because 'democracy' or something.

They. Have. A. Poop. App.

Bump always finds a way to step in it.

Bwahaha!

Right?! In the universe of possible responses to this caca catastrophe, taking a deep dive into the size of the map's stool samples would not be our first choice. Honestly, it wouldn't even be … number two.

Advertisement

You're welcome.

Do it.

LOLOLOL!

So close, Steeze. So close.

You just can't make this s … Anyhoo.

Nice.

Live shot of Philip Bump approaching this fact-check.

More Bump:

You’ll notice an important bit of data that DeSantis didn’t mention: it shows human waste reported from 2011 to 2019 — a span of nine years.

Great point, Phil. The dookie deluge has had an additional four years to pile up under Newsom's reign.

Advertisement

This is where we are. The Washington Post has been reduced to sh**posting for Democrats. Keep wiping up after them, guys. It ain't helping.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: GAVIN NEWSOM SAN FRANCISCO WAPO WASHINGTON POST PHILIP BUMP DESANTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BINGO! James Woods & MANY Others Answer Question About Why Climate Conferences Aren't Done Over Zoom
Doug P.
Dead Career Walking! Susan Sarandon Is Very Sorry Her Anti-Jewish Remarks Hurt Her
FuzzyChimp
Mom Pleads For Mercy For Teen Who Beat Teacher Over Nintendo Switch
Amy Curtis
Irony Alert: Blizzard Freezes Private Jets Destined For Dubai Global Warming Conference
Amy Curtis
Bidenomics, Baby: The Atlantic Says Inflation Is Your Fault
Amy Curtis
Kamala Harris Says 'We Have to Revitalize the Palestinian Authority' (and What Does THIS Mean?)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BINGO! James Woods & MANY Others Answer Question About Why Climate Conferences Aren't Done Over Zoom Doug P.
Advertisement