WaPo scolds Jonathan Turley for questioning Philip Bump

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on August 29, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley has a new piece in The Hill that has captured the eye of the Washington Post, whom Turley paints as a conspiracy theorist who just won't accept the truth.

So what is Bump on about now? According to Turley's website, Bump has a tendency to misinform.

The first Post link is Bump’s claims over the “photo op” controversy in Lafayette Park. Many of us criticized Trump’s photo op in front of the church as well as the level of force used to clear the area of Lafayette Park. Yet, media and pundits like Bump and University of Texas Professor Steve Vladeck (who is a CNN contributor) went further to claim that former Attorney General Bill Barr cleared the park in order to hold the photo op.

In 2021, when media organizations were finally admitting that the laptop was authentic, Bump was still declaring that it was a “conspiracy theory.” Despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, Bump continued to suggest that “the laptop was seeded by Russian intelligence.”

The media like the New York Times later admitted that the laptop was authentic but the Post now insists that Bump was correct that the laptop was seeded by Russian intelligence and that there was never FBI spying on the Trump campaign.

Now on to the main event. Bump says it is false that “The report details how the Russian collusion conspiracy was invented by Clinton operatives and put into the now-infamous Steele dossier, funded by the Clinton campaign.”

Once again, when you get to his proof, it is not there. He does not defend the actual allegations in the dossier that Durham demolishes in his Report. He only suggests that others may have invented or pushed their own conspiracy theories a couple weeks earlier.

The Post has its very own fact-checker on staff … give Bump's piece to Glenn Kessler and let him rate it. There's a lot from the last few years we'd like to have resubmitted for evaluation.

It took 'em 18 months to admit that Sen. Tom Cotton's claim that the coronavirus escaped from a lab in Wuhan wasn't a conspiracy theory after all.

So the post is good with the laptop being Russian intelligence?

***

