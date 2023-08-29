WaPo scolds Jonathan Turley for questioning Philip Bump

Constitutional law professor Jonathan Turley has a new piece in The Hill that has captured the eye of the Washington Post, whom Turley paints as a conspiracy theorist who just won't accept the truth.

Today, I received an email from the Washington Post in which it stands by the Post's Philip Bump and his controversial claims on Lafayette Park, the Hunter Biden laptop, and Russian collusion. I wanted to lay out what the Post is now embracing as true. https://t.co/01QBlLNLTy — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 29, 2023

The Washington Post “stands by” Philip Bump’s sloppy and false reporting, according to a letter someone from that formerly august organ sent to Jonathan Turley. https://t.co/ybc6dO10dc pic.twitter.com/Uz1iOeC9fN — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) August 29, 2023

So what is Bump on about now? According to Turley's website, Bump has a tendency to misinform.

The first Post link is Bump’s claims over the “photo op” controversy in Lafayette Park. Many of us criticized Trump’s photo op in front of the church as well as the level of force used to clear the area of Lafayette Park. Yet, media and pundits like Bump and University of Texas Professor Steve Vladeck (who is a CNN contributor) went further to claim that former Attorney General Bill Barr cleared the park in order to hold the photo op. … In 2021, when media organizations were finally admitting that the laptop was authentic, Bump was still declaring that it was a “conspiracy theory.” Despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, Bump continued to suggest that “the laptop was seeded by Russian intelligence.” The media like the New York Times later admitted that the laptop was authentic but the Post now insists that Bump was correct that the laptop was seeded by Russian intelligence and that there was never FBI spying on the Trump campaign. … Now on to the main event. Bump says it is false that “The report details how the Russian collusion conspiracy was invented by Clinton operatives and put into the now-infamous Steele dossier, funded by the Clinton campaign.” Once again, when you get to his proof, it is not there. He does not defend the actual allegations in the dossier that Durham demolishes in his Report. He only suggests that others may have invented or pushed their own conspiracy theories a couple weeks earlier.

The Post has its very own fact-checker on staff … give Bump's piece to Glenn Kessler and let him rate it. There's a lot from the last few years we'd like to have resubmitted for evaluation.

WaPo ceased caring about the truth decades ago. At least they aren’t trying to hide it anymore. — Sprocket the Cat (@NicholasZeger) August 29, 2023

As always, he will send out a retraction in the dark of night after the election. — sportsQ™ (@sportsQ4info) August 29, 2023

It took 'em 18 months to admit that Sen. Tom Cotton's claim that the coronavirus escaped from a lab in Wuhan wasn't a conspiracy theory after all.

It sounds like there’s a Pulitzer in the works. — RichardYanker2U (@drinklotsofh2o) August 29, 2023

It is a point of amusement when someone like Mr. Bump insists a statement hasn't been "proven false" because a judge hasn't banged a gavel. — Author James Greer (@JimnLke) August 29, 2023

Wow, certainly a textbook case of the corrupt media complex, and they felt the need to confirm it to you in writing? — Tom Mars (@sc4ram) August 29, 2023

So the post is good with the laptop being Russian intelligence?

***